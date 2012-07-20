Hunger Games makes best selling book list of 2012

Over 50m copies of the novel are in print

Publisher and distributor of children books Scholastic announced the news regarding the Suzanne Collins' tome, which was also made into a successful film starring Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence.

'It's thrilling to see teen and adult readers enthralled by the same story and engaged in conversation about these books' said Scholastic chief Ellie Berger.

The Hunger Games sequels are also enjoying a huge success. There are 14m copies of Catching Fire in print, and 13m of Mockingjay.

Other novels to make the best selling list of 2012 are:

Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy by EL James

Gone Girl: A Novel by Gillian Flynn

The Communist by Paul Kengor

The Fallen Angel: A Novel by Daniel Silva

Bared to You: A Crossfire Novel by Sylvia Day

The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey