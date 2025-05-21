The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast, release date and plot explained

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast and release date has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Who is in the new Hunger Games film and when is the movie out?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast and release date has been revealed as fans gear up for another instalment of the hit film franchise.

Following on from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), Sunrise on the Reaping marks the sixth instalment in the movie series, acting as a prequel to the first Hunger Games film in 2012.

The upcoming movie is based on the 2025 book of the same name by Suzanne Collins and set 24 years before the first novel. The plot delves into the 50th Hunger Games in which Haymitch Abernathy takes part, allowing fans to gain a deeper understanding of the complex character.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Hunger Games cast and its release date.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is currently filming. Picture: Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping release date

The new Hunger Games film is set to be released in the United States on November 20 2026, with filming starting in July 2025.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast

Ralph Finnes as President Coriolanus Snow

Ralph Finnes will take on the role of President Snow. Picture: Alamy

Taking on the iconic role of President Snow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is veteran actor Ralph Finnes, 62.

The role was brought to life by Donald Sutherland in the first Hunger Games film, with Tom Blythe playing the character in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Now Ralph will be hte next person to star as the controversial character, with producer Nina Jacobson telling Variety: "We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena.

"Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in ‘Schindler’s List.’ It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games."

Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket

Elle Fanning will play Effie Trinket. Picture: Alamy

Star actress Elle Fanning, 27, has been cast as Effie Trinkett, taking over the role from Elizabeth Banks.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman told Variety of the casting: "Elle Fanning’s career has been transcendent. She has a rare presence — warm, sparkling and layered with extraordinary depth.

"She was the undeniable fan favourite from the start, and we’re honoured she answered the call. The odds, it turns out, were in our favour."

Maya Hawke as Wiress

Maya Hawke has been cast as Wiress. Picture: Alamy

After starring in Stranger Things, Maya is no stranger to a blockbuster hit, so her featuring in the new Hunger Games film makes perfect sense.

The 26-year-old has also appeared in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Asteroid City and Inside Out 2.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

Joseph Zada is an up-and-coming actor. Picture: Alamy

Newcomer Joseph Zada will be playing the lead role of Haymitch Abernathy, taking over from Woody Harrelson.

Erin Westerman told Variety: "Deb Zane and Dylan Jury oversaw an exhaustive (and exhausting!) search to find a young actor with the skill and imagination to embody young Haymitch.

"Jo prepared like crazy and stole our hearts."

The actor has previously starred in shows such as Invisible Boys and We Were Liars, with Joseph also having a role in the upcoming East of Eden miniseries.

Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

Whitney Peak is set to play Lenore Dove Baird. Picture: Alamy

Whitney Peak, 23, will be joining the cast as Lenore Dove Baird, a character which has not be seen on screen yet.

Speaking about Whitney and Joseph's casting, Erin Westerman said: "After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out—not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles.

"Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series."

They added: "Whitney took our breath away as Lenore Dove."

Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee

Plutarch Heavensbee will be played by Jesse Plemons. Picture: Alamy

The iconic character Plutarch Heavensbee will be played by Jesse Plemons, years after Philip Seymour Hoffman's portrayal.

After the news of his casting broke, Erin Westerman said: "Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively.

"We are honored that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special."

They added: "His Plutarch will be both a tribute to the character fans have already come to know and a portrayal he makes his own. We can’t wait for audiences to see it."

Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

Mckenna Grace has been added to the Hunger Games cast. Picture: Alamy

Actress Mckenna Grace, is the next star taking part in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, playing of Maysilee Donner.

Despite only being 18-years-old, Mckenna has a number of film credits in her arsenal including Captain Marvel, The Haunting of Hill House and Ghostbusters.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier

Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play Beetee Latier. Picture: Alamy

Taking on the role of Beetee Latier is Kelvin Harrison Jr. who has gained fame after appearing in films including The Trial of the Chicago 7, Cyrano and Elvis.