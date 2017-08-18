Bruce Forsyth Dies Aged 89

The legendary host has died after having a career that spanned over 75 years.

Bruce Forsyth has passed away aged 89.

The legendary entertainer had a career that spanned over 75 years and presented a string of TV shows including 'Strictly Come Dancing', 'Play Your Cards Right' and 'The Generation Game'.

Bruce had been unwell for some time with reports earlier this year revealing that he had been hospitalised after a severe chest infection.

Bruce's long career came to an abrupt halt in 2014 when he decided to step down from his host on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 after ten years hosting alongside Tess Daly.

A statement from his manager, Ian Wilson, said: "It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.

"A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.

"With a twinkle in his eye, he responded 'I've been very, very busy... being ill!'"

Sir Bruce leaves behind his wife Lady Wilnelia Forsyth and seven children Julie, Louisa, Jonathan Joseph, Laura and Charlotte.

His family have since expressed their gratitude to fans who have been encouraging him to get back to good health.

They said: "[Thank you to] the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel".

They said there would be no further comment at the moment and asked for their privacy to be respected "at this most difficult time".

Since news broke fans and celebrities alike have taken to Twitter to share their condolences.

Oh Brucie. So sad.

Wonderful man and amazing entertainer.

It was such an honour having worked beside you. You will be missed.#RIP — Ola Jordan (@The_OlaJordan) August 18, 2017

Sir Bruce Forsyth - when it came to light entertainment, higher than a 10?

Yes, a King.



RIP Brucie. pic.twitter.com/yfWCN5npYa — Steve Kilner (@1StevieKilner) August 18, 2017