Celebrity Tributes To George Michael Flood The Internet After His Sad Passing Aged 53

Britain and the world mourns the loss of another legend as George Michael dies aged 53. Many famous friends and fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute.

The 53-year-old rose to fame as a member of Wham!, known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas.

Michael - whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

In a statement, the star's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

George Michael's death marks the loss of another British legend this year.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

George Michael made his way to fame as lead singer of the group Wham!

Surgeons had performed a tracheotomy to keep his airways open and he was unconscious for some of his time in hospital.

Michael's 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 had been set to be reissued.

It was due to be accompanied by a new film featuring Stevie Wonder, Elton John and the supermodels who starred in the video to his hit single Freedom! '90.

Many celebs took to Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to the sad loss of one of music's biggest icons and it has confirmed more just how loved George Michael was.

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Unbelievable ! One of my musical heroes. Nice man. Peace and love George Michael. — Jason Donovan (@JDonOfficial) December 25, 2016

In another passionate Tweet, his Wham! co-star Andrew Ridgeley paid tribute to his late great friend...

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael pictured in 1984| Picture: Getty

God didn't give it, you did my old friend.

Cleft with grief.

A xx https://t.co/yPzbB3rDGE — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Other artists also expressed their shock at the loss of one of the worlds most famous singer and songwriters...

other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) onDec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

#RIPGeorgeMichael One of my first pop concerts was Wham - I'll never forget it. Thank you for the music. — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) December 26, 2016

My whole family and I are devestated at the loss of our beautiful friend Yog! We will miss him so much! We are all heartbroken! — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) December 26, 2016

We've lost another friend. Watching Band Aid is going to get even harder and more sad. Goodnight George Michael. RIP. — Bob Geldof (@BobGeldofFans) December 26, 2016

