Celebrity Tributes To George Michael Flood The Internet After His Sad Passing Aged 53

George Michael performing at Live Aid

Britain and the world mourns the loss of another legend as George Michael dies aged 53. Many famous friends and fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute.

The 53-year-old rose to fame as a member of Wham!, known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas.

Michael - whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

In a statement, the star's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

George Michael's death marks the loss of another British legend this year. 

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

George Michael made his way to fame as lead singer of the group Wham! 

Surgeons had performed a tracheotomy to keep his airways open and he was unconscious for some of his time in hospital.

Michael's 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 had been set to be reissued.

It was due to be accompanied by a new film featuring Stevie Wonder, Elton John and the supermodels who starred in the video to his hit single Freedom! '90.

Celebrity fans and famous friends take to social media to pay tribute to George Michael

Many celebs took to Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to the sad loss of one of music's biggest icons and it has confirmed more just how loved George Michael was. 

  

In another passionate Tweet, his Wham! co-star Andrew Ridgeley paid tribute to his late great friend...

George Michael and Wham co-star Andrew Ridgley

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael pictured in 1984| Picture: Getty

Other artists also expressed their shock at the loss of one of the worlds most famous singer and songwriters...

 

Another huge loss in 2016, George Michael you will be greatly missed.

