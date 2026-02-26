Why Idris Elba’s daughter Isan turned down Love Island ‘multiple times’

26 February 2026, 14:10

Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan (pictured), has opened up about repeatedly rejecting invitations to appear on Love Island
Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan has opened up about repeatedly rejecting invitations to appear on Love Island. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Love Island producers are keen to have Idris Elba's daughter on the show but there's a huge reason she's turned it down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan, has opened up about repeatedly rejecting invitations to appear on Love Island, calling the hit dating show a “humiliation ritual.”

The 24-year-old daughter of the Luther actor revealed she has been approached several times to join the ITV series.

Over the past few years, the reality-dating show has increasingly featured young people with links to celebrity families, including the likes of Gemma Owen, Jack Keating, Dani Dyer, and Tommy Fury.

Despite the show’s growing appeal to those with famous connections, Isan has remained firm in her decision to avoid the series, reports The Sun.

She has been approached multiple times to take part, including offers that would have allowed her to bypass initial auditions and go straight to the final interview stage.

The 24-year-old daughter of the Luther actor revealed she has been approached several times to join the ITV series.
The 24-year-old daughter of the Luther actor revealed she has been approached several times by Love Island bosses. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the offers, Isan said: “For the past few years without fail, I have been invited to go on Love Island. They have even offered for me to skip the line and go straight to the final interview.”

She added: “That is exactly why I would never go on Love Island.”

Isan, who was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, said she couldn’t imagine herself taking part in the kind of challenges featured on the show.

“Those challenges are a humiliation ritual,” she said. “There is no way in hell I could be practically naked, making out with multiple people in front of millions of viewers.

"I am too awkward to kiss somebody on camera, let alone give lap dances.”

Isan Elba pictured with her dad, Idris Elba, at the 2015 Academy Awards.
Isan Elba pictured with her dad, Idris Elba, at the 2015 Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

She explained further: “Number two, I’m a man hater. There is no way that I’d be putting up with the BS that the men do on that show. I would be cussing everybody out, and that is not good for the brand.”

She concluded: “It takes a certain type of personality to go on that show.”

The reality series — once open only to the public — has become increasingly popular with celebrity offspring, with the US edition has followed suit, featuring contestants such as Coye Simmons, son of 1990s rapper Shocky Shay, and Kordell Beckham, younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Isan, whose mother is Idris’s first wife, Hanne Norgaard, has previously spoken about growing up around film sets and her ambitions to work behind the camera.

In a 2023 interview with Tatler, she shared her hopes of becoming a producer. She told the magazine: “I want to be a producer. I grew up on film sets and I’ve been around that my entire life so it was kind of a no-brainer.”

She went on to say: “When I was much younger I thought I wanted to be a veterinarian, but once I realised what my parents did, and you know, they are my idols, I realised I want to be in the film industry.”

The NYU graduate, who earned a degree in film and television production, is one of Idris Elba’s three children. The actor also has two sons, Riaze Foster, 32, and Winston, 11, from other relationships.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have been reconnected, sparking tabloid speculation about a possible romance.

Are Nicole Kidman and John Travolta dating? Everything we know so far

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Scrubs is back for season 10 with The Janitor missing from the cast

Why The Janitor will be missing from the Scrubs reboot

TV & Movies

Cruz Beckham proved musical talent runs in the family as he kicked off his UK tour in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Cruz Beckham pays playful Spice Girls tribute on first night of UK tour

The Love Island All Stars cast 2026 are back in the UK after six weeks in the villa

Love Island All Stars cast return to the UK - here are all the pictures

Love Island

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK? Start date confirmed

Married at First Sight

Jack Whitehall is back presenting the BRIT Awards in 2026

When are the BRIT Awards 2026? Channel, time, duration and more

TV & Movies

Heart's Showbiz Kid

Heart's Showbiz Kid: Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are searching for our next celebrity interviewer!
The medical sitcom will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Scrubs revival release date – how to watch the new episodes in the UK

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Below is the full list of stars performing at the BRIT Awards 2026.

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

Music

Jimmy Carr and co-presenter Roisin Conaty are back for season two of Last One Laughing

Last One Laughing confirms seasons 2 start date for March 2026

TV & Movies

The TV star's husband shared a heartbreaking update on her Alzheimer’s.

Fiona Phillips's husband says Alzheimer's causes star to feel 'frightened' and 'depressed'

Celebrities

Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie have big plans for their prize pot

Love Island All Star winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have a plan for their prize money

Love Island

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell's first child together is a little baby boy.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share baby update as fans 'convinced' she's given birth

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together

Love Island

Hilary Duff told fans she was struggling to process Robert Carradine's death.

Hilary Duff leads tributes to Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine after actor's death, aged 71

Celebrities

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue's 25th anniversary UK tour for 2026: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

Love Island

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.

Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

TV & Movies

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017.

Eric Dane gave emotional tribute to wife Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview

Teddy Swims is coming to the UK this summer

Teddy Swims announces summer dates for UK and Ireland in 2026

Music

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death