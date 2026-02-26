Why Idris Elba’s daughter Isan turned down Love Island ‘multiple times’

Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan has opened up about repeatedly rejecting invitations to appear on Love Island. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Love Island producers are keen to have Idris Elba's daughter on the show but there's a huge reason she's turned it down.

Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan, has opened up about repeatedly rejecting invitations to appear on Love Island, calling the hit dating show a “humiliation ritual.”

The 24-year-old daughter of the Luther actor revealed she has been approached several times to join the ITV series.

Over the past few years, the reality-dating show has increasingly featured young people with links to celebrity families, including the likes of Gemma Owen, Jack Keating, Dani Dyer, and Tommy Fury.

Despite the show’s growing appeal to those with famous connections, Isan has remained firm in her decision to avoid the series, reports The Sun.

She has been approached multiple times to take part, including offers that would have allowed her to bypass initial auditions and go straight to the final interview stage.

The 24-year-old daughter of the Luther actor revealed she has been approached several times by Love Island bosses. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the offers, Isan said: “For the past few years without fail, I have been invited to go on Love Island. They have even offered for me to skip the line and go straight to the final interview.”

She added: “That is exactly why I would never go on Love Island.”

Isan, who was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, said she couldn’t imagine herself taking part in the kind of challenges featured on the show.

“Those challenges are a humiliation ritual,” she said. “There is no way in hell I could be practically naked, making out with multiple people in front of millions of viewers.

"I am too awkward to kiss somebody on camera, let alone give lap dances.”

Isan Elba pictured with her dad, Idris Elba, at the 2015 Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

She explained further: “Number two, I’m a man hater. There is no way that I’d be putting up with the BS that the men do on that show. I would be cussing everybody out, and that is not good for the brand.”

She concluded: “It takes a certain type of personality to go on that show.”

The reality series — once open only to the public — has become increasingly popular with celebrity offspring, with the US edition has followed suit, featuring contestants such as Coye Simmons, son of 1990s rapper Shocky Shay, and Kordell Beckham, younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Isan, whose mother is Idris’s first wife, Hanne Norgaard, has previously spoken about growing up around film sets and her ambitions to work behind the camera.

In a 2023 interview with Tatler, she shared her hopes of becoming a producer. She told the magazine: “I want to be a producer. I grew up on film sets and I’ve been around that my entire life so it was kind of a no-brainer.”

She went on to say: “When I was much younger I thought I wanted to be a veterinarian, but once I realised what my parents did, and you know, they are my idols, I realised I want to be in the film industry.”

The NYU graduate, who earned a degree in film and television production, is one of Idris Elba’s three children. The actor also has two sons, Riaze Foster, 32, and Winston, 11, from other relationships.

