Exclusive

Idris Elba reveals the one thing he'd do if he quit acting

9 July 2025, 12:35

Idris Elba has spoken about undertaking a different career
Idris Elba has spoken about undertaking a different career. Picture: Global/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Acting legend Idris Elba has revealed the job he'd love it do if he hadn't gone into acting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Idris Elba, 52, has revealed the surprising career he would have picked if he wasn't an actor.

The Luther star (who is rumoured to be in the running to star as the next James Bond) joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to discuss his upcoming film Heads of State.

While he has managed to carve out a successful acting career over the years, starring in productions such as The Wire, Hijack and Beasts of No Nation, Idris has revealed acting wasn't the only profession he was interested in exploring.

When asked what job he would be doing if he wasn't an actor, Idris said: "It would’ve been a cross between a teacher/professor and dare I say it a radio personality."

Idris Elba has stated he would've been a teacher or radio personality if he wasn't an actor
Idris Elba has stated he would've been a teacher or radio personality if he wasn't an actor. Picture: Getty

He continued: "But not morning, I know I’m really grumpy in the morning. It’s getting up at four in the morning and trying to be cheerful, I’m terrible at doing that."

Going back to the idea of being a teacher, Idris added: "I very much get satisfaction out of someone learning to do something. If I said to you, right I’m going to make a paper plane and you don’t know how to do it and then you do it, that’s such a great feeling to me."

Idris Elba has revealed what other career he would persue
Idris Elba has revealed what other career he would persue. Picture: Getty

The Hollywood star then admitted his drama teacher Miss McPhee was his favourite tutor at school and revealed the pair have kept in touch over the years.

Idris stated: "I know she’s alive and well and I haven’t been in touch for a while. She’s been to a couple of my premieres and seen some of my films. I do owe her a call because she had reached out recently."

Watch Idris Elba's interview on Heart Breakfast here:

Idris Elba's muscles are too much for Amanda Holden 🤣

