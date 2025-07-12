Iga Świątek's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

12 July 2025, 15:30

Iga Świątek is hoping to take the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles title in 2025
Iga Świątek is hoping to take the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles title in 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How old is Iga Świątek, where is she from, what is her net worth, who is her partner, how tall is she and does she have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iga Świątek is taking on Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 Ladies' Singles final which will see the two battle it out to be crowned champion and take home the impressive prize money.

With her fellow competitors Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Katie Boulter, Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka all exiting the competition, and 2024 winner Barbora Krejčíková also out of the running, it's all to play for in the Ladies' Singles final on Saturday July 12.

As we watch her take on one of the toughest matches in her career, it's time to get to know Iga a bit better and learn about her life away from the tennis court.

Here is everything you need to know about Iga including her age, where she's from, net worth, height, partner and Instagram.

Iga Świątek has made it to the Wimbledon 2025 Ladies' Singles final
Iga Świątek has made it to the Wimbledon 2025 Ladies' Singles final. Picture: Alamy

How old is Iga Świątek?

Iga was born on May 31 2001 and celebrated her 24th birthday in 2025. Although she is still early on in her tennis career, Iga has managed to win 22 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including five major titles, four at the French Open and one at the US Open.

Where is Iga Świątek from?

Tennis favourite Iga was born in Warsaw, Poland, however she currently resides in the city of Raszyn. She began playing tennis at a young age after her sister took up the sport and trained at Mera Warsaw before moving to Legia Warsaw.

Iga Świątek has won many titles
Iga Świątek has won many titles. Picture: Getty

What is Iga Świątek's net worth?

Iga is estimated to be worth a whopping $23.8million according to SportsSkeeda. This mammoth number is made up of her various tennis wins as well as her brand partnerships with companies such as On, Lancôme, Porsche and Infosys.

How tall is Iga Świątek?

Tennis superstar Iga is 5ft 9in, meaning she is slightly shorter than her fellow Wimbledon Ladies' Singles finalist Amanda Anisimova who is 5ft 11in.

Iga Świątek has been playing tennis for years
Iga Świątek has been playing tennis for years. Picture: Alamy

Who is Iga Świątek's boyfriend?

At the time of writing it appears that Iga is single and is not currently in a relationship as she had not publicly disclosed whether she has a significant other.

What is Iga Świątek's Instagram?

Fans can follow Iga Świątek on Instagram @iga.swiatek where she often shares images of her tennis career as well as her travels around the world.

