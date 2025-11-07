I’m a Celebrity fans convinced four campmates have been revealed after social media blunder

7 November 2025, 17:01

Although ITV has yet to reveal the official line-up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that several familiar faces have all started following the show’s official Instagram account. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

I'm A Celebrity stars appear to have been revealed early...

Fans are convinced they’ve spotted a major I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! blunder after four rumoured contestants appeared to confirm their involvement online.

Although ITV has yet to reveal the official line-up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that several familiar faces — Martin Kemp, Alex Scott, Lisa Riley and Eddie Kadi — have all started following the show’s official Instagram account.

Posting on Reddit, one fan shared screenshots as supposed “proof,” writing: “It looks like Martin Kemp, Alex Scott, Lisa Riley and Eddie Kadi have all followed the I’m A Celeb page… surely that confirms it?”

This latest social media activity adds fuel to ongoing speculation, as fans eagerly piece together clues about who might be heading into the jungle this year.

Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley, 49, best known as Mandy Dingle, has previously spoken about her interest in the show and was said to be in discussions with ITV bosses.

An insider said: “Lisa’s perfect for the jungle — she’s funny, mischievous and loved by soap fans. She’ll definitely stir things up in camp.”

Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp, 64, is no stranger to reality TV and was previously reported to be in advanced talks to join the jungle.

If confirmed, he’d be following in the footsteps of his son Roman and former bandmate Tony Hadley, who both took part in earlier series.

A source told The Mirror that producers were “excited” about securing such a big name, adding: “Martin’s an icon from the 80s and a household name thanks to EastEnders — he’d be a fantastic signing.”

Meanwhile, football pundit and presenter Alex Scott, 41, is also rumoured to be taking the plunge.

Sources told The Sun the former Lioness wants to “push herself out of her comfort zone” and show viewers a different side to her.

“People know Alex as a serious broadcaster, but she’s up for a challenge and ready for anything,” the insider said.

Comedian Eddie Kadi, 42, has reportedly signed on too. The Strictly Come Dancing alum, known for his quick wit and charm, is expected to bring plenty of humour to the jungle.

A source told The Sun: “Eddie’s hilarious — he’ll keep morale high and win over a lot of new fans.”

Other rumoured names said to be in talks include EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, TV personality Jack Osbourne and comedian Ruby Wax — though ITV has yet to confirm any official cast details.

