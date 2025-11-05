I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up 'revealed' as stars jet off to Australia

The I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Who will star in I'm A Celebrity 2025? From rappers to soap royalty, here are all the stars rumoured to be entering the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity, hosted by Ant and Dec, will return this winter for a brand new series packed with keen celebrities ready to tackle those iconic Bushtucker Trials.

Last year's show was a huge success, with the likes of GK Barry, Maura Higgins and Coleen Rooney making for very funny and entertaining viewing, ending with Danny Jones winning the title of King of the Jungle.

So, who will be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year? While the cameras haven't started rolling yet, the full list of celebrities rumoured to be taking part have been revealed.

From our very own Heart presenter Kelly Brook, to soap royalty including Emmerdale's Lisa Riley and Eastenders star Shona McGarty, here are the biggest names allegedly taking part in the 25th season of the ITV show.

Kelly Brook

Heart's Kelly Brook could be jetting off to the jungle. Picture: Alamy

Heart presenter Kelly Brook is reportedly packing her bags for the Australian jungle this year.

She'll be leaving co-star JK at home as she flies to Oz for her next adventure, according to recent reports.

Speaking of her rumoured decision to sign up for the ITV show, a source told The Sun: "Show bosses have been after Kelly as a campmate for years and think she could possibly be their sexiest contestant ever.

"She’s glamorous, witty and a familiar face to ITV audiences, having appeared as a panellist for Loose Women and other shows. She’s guaranteed to make perfect TV viewing."

Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne is one of the big names in the ring. Picture: Alamy

Jack Osbourne has faced a difficult few months after losing his beloved father, heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, earlier this year.

Fresh reports have claimed the offer of I'm A Celebrity was put to the American reality star, whose mother is telly icon Sharon Osbourne, in the wake of the family tragedy.

"He is believed to be going into the jungle with the full support of his mother and his sister Kelly," a TV insider revealed.

"Jack is very likely to discuss Ozzy, which will be an incredibly moving moment for the campmates and for viewers and Ozzy’s fans.

"I’m A Celeb bosses are thrilled to have bagged Jack. He’s been a star in his own right since shooting to fame on The Osbournes 23 years ago."

Lisa Riley

Is Lisa Riley done turning down the I'm A Celebrity offers? Picture: Getty

Soap actress Lisa Riley, most famous for playing Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale for 30 years, is said to have "stopped saying no" to appearing on I'm A Celebrity after years of turning down the ITV show.

In 2023, Lisa revealed that she turned down the show several times, but hinted that turning 50 may change her answer.

She told The Daily Star at the time: "They ask me every year. They dangle that big carrot every year. I've always said "no", but the older I get... I'm 47. I always go 'Corr, I'm getting old'. But in my head I always feel like I'm 19, I'm never going to change who I am. But maybe if there was a milestone like my 50th. Then maybe."

Lisa added: "But I think I'd be quite boring, because I think I could cope. If you ask anyone at Emmerdale, I'm a coper. I don't know if that's good telly. I'd be my usual confident self. I'd be doing dance routines around the fire. I think you put me in a tank of cockroaches, I could probably do that okay."

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury said he would love to be on I'm A Celebrity at some point. Picture: Getty

Tommy Fury was rumoured to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle last year, following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

At the time, the ex-Love Islander revealed that he would not be appearing on the show, but added that he would be up for entering the jungle in the future when his boxing career allowed.

"I’m A Celeb is an amazing show and it’s something I want to do in the future but at the end of the day I am what I am, I’m a fighter and I’ve been doing it since I was a kid," he said at the time.

Now, back together with Molly-Mae and with no upcoming fights, could this be Tommy's time?

Shona McGarty

After her EastEnders exit, could Shona McGarty be making an appearance on I'm A Celebrity? Picture: Getty

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, who left the soap after 16 years in 2024, is one of the famous faces ITV bosses are said to have their eyes on.

"Jungle bosses have been keen to sign up the soap queen for ages," a source told The Sun.

"Shona is Walford royalty and hugely popular with TV viewers, she’s got bags of charisma and producers think she’ll be a great campmate."

Denise van Outen

Denise van Outen is rumoured to be entering the jungle this year. Picture: Getty

Denise van Outen, 51, is one of the rumoured names set to be appearing this year's series of I'm A Celebrity.

This comes after Ladbrokes odds shifted in favour of the TV star entering the jungle.

Denise previously said that she had turned down offers to be on the show, however, Cal Gildart of Ladbrokes thinks 2025 could be her year, saying: “It looks like the stars have finally aligned to give us Denise van Outback in 2025.

“With a new album in the autumn and a tour booked for the spring, there’s a glaring hole in her calendar that she could fill with a Bushtucker Trial or two.”

Conor Benn

Conor Benn has allegedly been approached by ITV bosses. Picture: Alamy

Boxer Conor Benn could be hanging up his gloves for the near future as he beds down in the Australian jungle for the latest series.

ITV bosses, who hope he will bring a new audience to the show, have reportedly been in talks with the athlete about signing up, despite his upcoming rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

A TV insider told The Sun: "Conor’s profile has soared due to the intense rivalry between him and Chris Eubank Jr.

"Obviously, Conor’s main priority is the fight. But with his great physique, he is also likely to provide the show with this year’s male pin-up.

"I’m A Celeb bosses think he’ll make a great addition to the camp. One option is that he goes in as a late entry."

Vogue Williams

Vogue's husband Spencer took part in the show a decade ago. Picture: Alamy

Irish model and podcaster Vogue Williams is close to saying 'yes' to this year's I'm A Celebrity line-up, a source has revealed.

If the TV presenter signs up for the show, she'll be waving goodbye to her ex-Made In Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews and their three children, Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and three-year-old Otto.

The telly insider said: "Vogue would be one of the most glam signings I’m A Celeb has landed in years and they are thrilled.

"Her star is massively on the rise and this would be one of her biggest gigs yet.

"She is really fun and gets on with everyone, so bosses reckon she will be a hit with viewers.

"It will be a hard decision to go on the show, because it will mean so much time away from her kids, but she wants to fight her fears and go for it.

"Spencer is a massive thrill-seeker and is always off on an adventure, but now it is Vogue’s her turn to have one."

Ruby Wax

Ruby Wax is 'being lined up' for I'm A Celebrity 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ruby Wax is another star's name that keeps coming up in the I'm A Celebrity rumour mill.

The iconic comedian, 72, is allegedly in "advanced talks" with producers to embark on the Australian jungle adventure this year.

"Ruby's a proper TV legend and adds real gravitas to this year's line-up," a source told The Sun.

"She's interviewed some of the biggest stars in the world so will have no problem getting to know her fellow campmates.

"It will make great TV for viewers."

Aitch

Manchester rapper Aitch has reportedly said 'yes' to I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

UK rapper Aitch is said to be entering the jungle this winter.

The Mancunian musician, whose real name is Harry Armstrong, has worked with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran during his successful career and is sure to bring a different audience on board.

A telly insider told The Sun: "Aitch has a massive following among teenagers and 20-somethings and bosses will be hoping he’ll bring a new generation of fans.

"He’ll make for great viewing as he has a plethora of stories from his time in the music industry. He’s also known for having a sharp wit which will keep his campmates and viewers entertained.

"Producers want a broad appeal for audiences at home, and he forms part of the bid to have celebrities of all ages taking part."