I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

By Hope Wilson

Who are the cast of I'm A Celebrity All Stars? Here are the rumoured names heading to South Africa.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars is back for another year in South Africa as Ant and Dec welcome some of our favourite stars back into the wilderness.

From Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Gogglebox and TOWIE stars to sporting and singing legends, we can't wait for the line-up to be confirmed.

While the All Stars series won't air until 2026, we're keeping out eyes peeled for any info as we wait for the classic I'm A Celeb to begin filming in Australia later this year.

So who are the rumoured names set to be taking part in I'm A Celebrity All Stars? Here is everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars 'line-up'

Gemma Collins

The GC may be heading back onto I'm A Celeb after her first time on the show in 2014 saw Gemma leave after 72 hours.

However the TOWIE legend will be hoping to last longer this time round and prove the audience she can go all the way and be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Speaking about going back into the jungle for a second time, Gemma told The Sun in 2015: "Everything would be different a second time. I’d be like Lara Croft and Angelina Jolie rolled into one, and I’d do the tasks.

"I'm not scared of nothing. Hopefully one day the producers may give me another chance."

David Haye

Boxing favourite David Haye is another rumoured cast member after he came third in the 2012 series.

A source told The Sun: "David was delighted to get the call from ITV. As viewers know, no chats are off-limits around the campfire, so they can expect to see David grilled over his quirky relationships.

"He came third during his previous stint in the jungle, behind Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, who won."

Harry Redknapp

I'm A Celebrity 2018 winner Harry Redknapp may be going to South Africa for the new series.

The football legend became a fan favourite on the show and beat Emily Atack and John Barrowman to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Scarlett Moffatt

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt won I'm A Celeb nine years ago, and she may be returning to our screens very soon.

A source told The Sun: "Scarlett won I’m A Celeb in 2016 and was hugely popular with viewers, so everyone’s really excited she might be returning for the new All Stars series.

"She is so game for a laugh and knows what to expect in terms of the Bushtucker Trials, so she’ll throw herself into every task. Scarlett is a mum now and she wants to do it to show her little boy how brave she can be."

Craig Charles

Coronation Street actor Craig Charles unfortunately had to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after four days in 2014 following the sudden death of his brother Dean.

An insider told The Sun: "So many viewers were willing for Craig to win when he appeared on the show for the first time.

"His campmates and the production team all understood why he wanted to leave and head home to be with his loved ones, so ITV has given him another go. It's a move which has never been done on the show before."

Seann Walsh

Comedian Seann Walsh could be returning to I'm A Celeb after first starring on the programme in 2022.

Whilst he finished the show in fifth place, Seann was keen to redeem himself after he was involved in a 'Strictly scandal' with his co-star Katya Jones.

Adam Thomas

Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas is the next rumoured name on the line-up.

The 36-year-old finished in third place in 2016 and went on to present the spin-off show Extra Camp with Joel Dommett and Emily Atack.

A source told The Sun: "This will be a glorious return for Adam as he established himself as a true fan favourite through his series in camp and then on the spin-off show.

"He's stayed in the limelight, too, with Waterloo Road and then on ITV alongside brother Ryan with challenge show 99 To Beat. It's the perfect time for him to head back into the jungle and affirm his position as Mr Bushtucker Trial."

Sinitta

Singing superstar Sinitta is another potential campmate following her first stint on the show in 2011.

During her time on the programme, Sinitta opened up about her romances with Brad Pitt and Simon Cowell, so fans will be keen to know if she will reveal any extra gossip.

Sir Mo Farrah

Olympic legend Sir Mo Farrah could be going to South Africa after finishing in sixth place in 2020.

The fan-favourite was one of the few contestants who took part in the show at Gwrych Castle, which was used instead of the jungle due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ashley Roberts

Heart's very own Ashley Roberts is another rumoured contestant taking part in I'm A Celeb All Stars.

The Pussycat Dolls singer first appeared in the jungle back in 2012 and could be back on the show soon.