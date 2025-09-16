I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

16 September 2025, 13:02

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed
The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who are the cast of I'm A Celebrity All Stars? Here are the rumoured names heading to South Africa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity All Stars is back for another year in South Africa as Ant and Dec welcome some of our favourite stars back into the wilderness.

From Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Gogglebox and TOWIE stars to sporting and singing legends, we can't wait for the line-up to be confirmed.

While the All Stars series won't air until 2026, we're keeping out eyes peeled for any info as we wait for the classic I'm A Celeb to begin filming in Australia later this year.

So who are the rumoured names set to be taking part in I'm A Celebrity All Stars? Here is everything you need to know.

Ant and Dec will be welcoming some celebs to South Africa
Ant and Dec will be welcoming some celebs to South Africa. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity All Stars 'line-up'

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins may be back on I'm A Celeb
Gemma Collins may be back on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

The GC may be heading back onto I'm A Celeb after her first time on the show in 2014 saw Gemma leave after 72 hours.

However the TOWIE legend will be hoping to last longer this time round and prove the audience she can go all the way and be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Speaking about going back into the jungle for a second time, Gemma told The Sun in 2015: "Everything would be different a second time. I’d be like Lara Croft and Angelina Jolie rolled into one, and I’d do the tasks.

"I'm not scared of nothing. Hopefully one day the producers may give me another chance."

David Haye

David Haye is another contender
David Haye is another contender. Picture: ITV

Boxing favourite David Haye is another rumoured cast member after he came third in the 2012 series.

A source told The Sun: "David was delighted to get the call from ITV. As viewers know, no chats are off-limits around the campfire, so they can expect to see David grilled over his quirky relationships.

"He came third during his previous stint in the jungle, behind Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, who won."

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp was a fan favourite the first time round
Harry Redknapp was a fan favourite the first time round. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity 2018 winner Harry Redknapp may be going to South Africa for the new series.

The football legend became a fan favourite on the show and beat Emily Atack and John Barrowman to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt could be going to South Africa
Scarlett Moffatt could be going to South Africa. Picture: ITV

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt won I'm A Celeb nine years ago, and she may be returning to our screens very soon.

A source told The Sun: "Scarlett won I’m A Celeb in 2016 and was hugely popular with viewers, so everyone’s really excited she might be returning for the new All Stars series.

"She is so game for a laugh and knows what to expect in terms of the Bushtucker Trials, so she’ll throw herself into every task. Scarlett is a mum now and she wants to do it to show her little boy how brave she can be."

Craig Charles

Craig Charles is another rumoured campmate
Craig Charles is another rumoured campmate. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street actor Craig Charles unfortunately had to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after four days in 2014 following the sudden death of his brother Dean.

An insider told The Sun: "So many viewers were willing for Craig to win when he appeared on the show for the first time. 

"His campmates and the production team all understood why he wanted to leave and head home to be with his loved ones, so ITV has given him another go. It's a move which has never been done on the show before."

Seann Walsh

Seann Walsh is said to be returning
Seann Walsh is said to be returning. Picture: ITV

Comedian Seann Walsh could be returning to I'm A Celeb after first starring on the programme in 2022.

Whilst he finished the show in fifth place, Seann was keen to redeem himself after he was involved in a 'Strictly scandal' with his co-star Katya Jones.

Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas is part of the rumoured line-up
Adam Thomas is part of the rumoured line-up. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas is the next rumoured name on the line-up.

The 36-year-old finished in third place in 2016 and went on to present the spin-off show Extra Camp with Joel Dommett and Emily Atack.

A source told The Sun: "This will be a glorious return for Adam as he established himself as a true fan favourite through his series in camp and then on the spin-off show.

"He's stayed in the limelight, too, with Waterloo Road and then on ITV alongside brother Ryan with challenge show 99 To Beat. It's the perfect time for him to head back into the jungle and affirm his position as Mr Bushtucker Trial."

Sinitta

Sinitta may be back on the show
Sinitta may be back on the show. Picture: ITV

Singing superstar Sinitta is another potential campmate following her first stint on the show in 2011.

During her time on the programme, Sinitta opened up about her romances with Brad Pitt and Simon Cowell, so fans will be keen to know if she will reveal any extra gossip.

Sir Mo Farrah

Sir Mo Farrah is another suggested campmate
Sir Mo Farrah is another suggested campmate. Picture: ITV

Olympic legend Sir Mo Farrah could be going to South Africa after finishing in sixth place in 2020.

The fan-favourite was one of the few contestants who took part in the show at Gwrych Castle, which was used instead of the jungle due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts is rumoured to be taking part
Ashley Roberts is rumoured to be taking part. Picture: ITV

Heart's very own Ashley Roberts is another rumoured contestant taking part in I'm A Celeb All Stars.

The Pussycat Dolls singer first appeared in the jungle back in 2012 and could be back on the show soon.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Molly-Mae Hague was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check.

Molly-Mae Hague 'mum-shamed' as daughter Bambi lists kids she wants to bite

Celebrities

Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today.

Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies aged 89

Peter Kay shed light on his binge eating disorder.

Peter Kay reveals 'shameful' moment binge eating disorder spiralled out of control

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram.

Jesy Nelson shares sweet insight into 'twin life' as babies hit four-month milestone

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop.

When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted VS McFly tour

Real reason James Bourne quit Busted VS McFly tour revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe.

Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

Lifestyle

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight

Owen Cooper won an Emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmys

The Emmys outfits were on show

Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park show for 2026: Tickets and date revealed

Ricky Hatton in 2018

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies, aged 46

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond's partner and boyfriend David Putman?

Love Is Blind couple Megan taking a selfie and Kieran wearing sunglasses

Love Is Blind UK: Are Kieran and Megan still together?

Love Is Blind

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks on the Limitless red carpet

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks confirm engagement with beautiful ring pictures
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for a Netflix movie

Netflix confirms new must-watch crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

TV & Movies

Ellie Goldstein is a successful model and actress

Ellie Goldstein age, height, Instagram and modelling career revealed

TV & Movies

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces huge Leeds 2026 show at Roundhay Festival

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after her NTA win

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NTA backlash after beating 'inspirational' nominees

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts

Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light has a new career venture

MAFS UK 2025 sees Lucinda Light join show for special project

Married at First Sight

Jeremy Clarkson suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the NTAs stage due to his recent weight loss

Jeremy Clarkson's huge weight loss explained as he makes NTA joke