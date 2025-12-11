I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

11 December 2025, 14:02

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.
ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here is everything you need to know about I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out including when to watch, who’s in the line-up, and why Alex Scott won’t appear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle might be closed for another year, but the adventure isn’t quite over.

After three weeks of trials, tears and terrifying challenges, viewers crowned Angry Ginge as its 2025 winner — beating Tom Read Wilson in the final with an impressive 65% of the public vote.

But for fans already missing their nightly dose of camp chaos, there’s good news: ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

The reunion show will see this year’s campmates swap critter-filled dinners for champagne celebrations, with plenty of behind-the-scenes gossip, emotional moments, and a few unexpected surprises – including that much-teased Ruby Wax and Kiosk Kev date.

When is I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out on TV?

The I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out reunion episode airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 13th December at 9:05pm, running until approximately 10:05pm.

This hour-long special will catch up with each celebrity as they transition from jungle life back to the real world — trading rice and beans for home comforts and luxury living.

Then, in true I’m a Celeb style, the whole cast comes together for one final celebration full of emotion, laughter and a few tipsy confessions.

And, in one of the most talked-about moments of the series, the long-teased Ruby Wax and Kiosk Kev date finally happens — yes, really.

As always, Ant and Dec will return to host the reunion and guide fans through unseen moments, post-jungle reflections and all the behind-the-scenes gossip.

Who will be at the I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out reunion?

All of this year’s celebrity campmates are expected to take part in the Coming Out reunion — except for Alex Scott, who had to fly home early following a medical emergency involving her partner’s mother.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle might be closed for another year, but the adventure isn’t quite over.
The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle might be closed for another year, but the adventure isn’t quite over. Picture: ITV

Alex, 41, was the first celebrity eliminated from the series but had to rush back to the UK shortly after leaving camp when Jess Glynne’s mother suffered a severe stroke.

Jess later shared why she wasn’t present for Alex’s emotional end-of-the-bridge moment, writing candidly about the situation on social media: “I know people will wonder why I wasn't there at the end of the bridge, so I wanted to share something personal,” she said at the time.

“Over the last few weeks my mum suffered a major stroke and needed urgent brain surgery. It's been really serious, life-altering time for my family and I've had to stay close to home.”

Despite Alex’s absence, the rest of this year’s campmates — including winner Angry Ginge, runner-up Tom Read Wilson, and fellow contestants Ruby Wax, Shona McGarty, Martin Kemp and Aitch — will all return to share their experiences and celebrate their jungle journey.

Kelly Brook challenges JK to an I'm A Celeb eating task 🪲

What to expect from the reunion?

I'm a Celeb's 'Coming Out' episode will offer fans a more relaxed, funny and emotional look at what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

Expect to see how the celebrities adjust back to normal life, reunite with loved ones, and reveal what really went on behind the campfire conversations.

Ruby Wax’s playful chemistry with the camp’s no-nonsense shopkeeper Kiosk Kev became a breakout highlight of the series — and now viewers will finally see how their flirty exchanges unfold beyond the jungle.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards

Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more
Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Celebrities

Sharon revealed Ozzy's heartbreaking final words.

Sharon Osbourne shares Ozzy's final last words to her in heartbreaking admission

Ant and Dec revealed the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026.

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 start?

TV & Movies

Ruby Wax revealed how Shona really felt about Aitch.

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals real reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

TV & Movies

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details revealed including special date, venue and bachelorette
Ant and Dec I'm A Celebrity Cyclone

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2025? Exact date revealed

I'm A Celebrity

ITV has announced the date of the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final.

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity 2025?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity line up next to Ant and Dec

Who has left I'm A Celebrity? All the stars who have been voted off so far

I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Woman in an orange jumper with a pen and paper

When is the GCHQ Christmas Challenge being released? 2025 Details revealed

News

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up and cast for 2025

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his brother despite their current family difficulties

Cruz Beckham reaches out to brother Brooklyn in the cutest way despite family feud

Vogue Williams addresses the rumours she broke jungle rules

I'm A Celebrity's evicted campmate Vogue Williams breaks silence on jungle rule break

I'm A Celebrity

Kate Middleton wore a rarely-seen tiara for the final royal banquet of the year

Why everyone is talking about Kate Middleton's royal tiara

Royals

Viewers think producers are going 'too soft' on the stars this year.

I'm A Celeb fans 'struggling' to watch show after spotting two major changes

TV & Movies

Romeo Beckham has been dating Kim Turnbull for around a year now

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? Relationship details revealed

Kelly shared an emotional reunion with her husband Jeremy.

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook in floods of tears as she reunites with husband Jeremy Parisi

TV & Movies

Heart Bingo

Anna Williamson is the new brand ambassador for Heart Bingo!

Win

Fans have been wondering where Angry Ginge got his nickname.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge's famous nickname explained

TV & Movies

The Traitors series four is back in the New Year.

The Traitors series four start date officially announced

TV & Movies

The Stranger Things cast take a funny look back at the past.

Stranger Things cast react to throwback interview from 10 years ago

Alex revealed why she headed home as soon as possible.

I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott reveals heartbreaking reason she left Australia immediately after eviction

TV & Movies

Heart Musicals Top 100 countdown

Heart Musicals Top 100: Counting down your favourite showstopping musical songs of all time!

Music