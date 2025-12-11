I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here is everything you need to know about I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out including when to watch, who’s in the line-up, and why Alex Scott won’t appear.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle might be closed for another year, but the adventure isn’t quite over.

After three weeks of trials, tears and terrifying challenges, viewers crowned Angry Ginge as its 2025 winner — beating Tom Read Wilson in the final with an impressive 65% of the public vote.

But for fans already missing their nightly dose of camp chaos, there’s good news: ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

The reunion show will see this year’s campmates swap critter-filled dinners for champagne celebrations, with plenty of behind-the-scenes gossip, emotional moments, and a few unexpected surprises – including that much-teased Ruby Wax and Kiosk Kev date.

When is I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out on TV?

The I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out reunion episode airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 13th December at 9:05pm, running until approximately 10:05pm.

This hour-long special will catch up with each celebrity as they transition from jungle life back to the real world — trading rice and beans for home comforts and luxury living.

Then, in true I’m a Celeb style, the whole cast comes together for one final celebration full of emotion, laughter and a few tipsy confessions.

And, in one of the most talked-about moments of the series, the long-teased Ruby Wax and Kiosk Kev date finally happens — yes, really.

As always, Ant and Dec will return to host the reunion and guide fans through unseen moments, post-jungle reflections and all the behind-the-scenes gossip.

Who will be at the I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out reunion?

All of this year’s celebrity campmates are expected to take part in the Coming Out reunion — except for Alex Scott, who had to fly home early following a medical emergency involving her partner’s mother.

Alex, 41, was the first celebrity eliminated from the series but had to rush back to the UK shortly after leaving camp when Jess Glynne’s mother suffered a severe stroke.

Jess later shared why she wasn’t present for Alex’s emotional end-of-the-bridge moment, writing candidly about the situation on social media: “I know people will wonder why I wasn't there at the end of the bridge, so I wanted to share something personal,” she said at the time.

“Over the last few weeks my mum suffered a major stroke and needed urgent brain surgery. It's been really serious, life-altering time for my family and I've had to stay close to home.”

Despite Alex’s absence, the rest of this year’s campmates — including winner Angry Ginge, runner-up Tom Read Wilson, and fellow contestants Ruby Wax, Shona McGarty, Martin Kemp and Aitch — will all return to share their experiences and celebrate their jungle journey.

What to expect from the reunion?

I'm a Celeb's 'Coming Out' episode will offer fans a more relaxed, funny and emotional look at what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

Expect to see how the celebrities adjust back to normal life, reunite with loved ones, and reveal what really went on behind the campfire conversations.

Ruby Wax’s playful chemistry with the camp’s no-nonsense shopkeeper Kiosk Kev became a breakout highlight of the series — and now viewers will finally see how their flirty exchanges unfold beyond the jungle.