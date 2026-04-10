I'm a Celeb row erupts as Sinitta brands Gemma Collins’ acting role 'a joke’

10 April 2026, 11:40

Tensions flared in camp during the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa, as Gemma Collins and Sinitta became embroiled in a disagreement.
Tensions flared in camp during the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa, as Gemma Collins and Sinitta became embroiled in a disagreement. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Awkward scenes unfolded on I'm A Celebrity South Afria as Sinitta admitted she thought Gemma's casting announcement wasn’t real...

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Tensions flared in camp during the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa, as Gemma Collins and Sinitta became embroiled in an awkward disagreement.

The clash aired on Thursday night (April 9), adding to a series of on-screen disputes already seen in the all-stars edition, including a recent fallout involving boxer David Haye and Beverley Callard.

The disagreement between Gemma and Sinitta centred on the musical Chicago, in which both women have been linked to the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton.

Sinitta previously performed the part, while Gemma had been announced for the same role in 2022 before later withdrawing.

The disagreement between Gemma and Sinitta centred on the musical Chicago, in which both women have been linked to the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton.
The disagreement between Gemma and Sinitta centred on the musical Chicago, in which both women have been linked to the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton. Picture: ITV
Sinitta brought up the topic, asking: “What happened with Chicago? Because you were supposed to follow me as Mama Morton in Chicago, it was like announced and everything.”
Sinitta brought up the topic, asking: “What happened with Chicago? Because you were supposed to follow me as Mama Morton in Chicago, it was like announced and everything.”. Picture: ITV

After the two camps merged, Sinitta brought up the topic, asking: “What happened with Chicago? Because you were supposed to follow me as Mama Morton in Chicago, it was like announced and everything.”

Gemma responded by explaining she had been forced to step back due to an injury, saying: “I had a terrible injury... it was something to do with the insurance.”

However, the conversation quickly became uncomfortable when Sinitta admitted she had initially doubted the casting announcement.

“I'm sorry, but I'm going to admit it, when I heard you were going to do it, I thought it was a joke announcement," Sinitta said.

"I think you'd just presented something at an awards show and fell off the stage. It was like you were more of a comedian.”

Scarlett Moffatt, watching the moment unfold, mouthed “What is happening?” to Seann Walsh as the tension escalated.
Scarlett Moffatt, watching the moment unfold, mouthed “What is happening?” to Seann Walsh as the tension escalated. Picture: ITV
Gemma appeared hurt by the remark and pushed back, replying: “Not a joke, Sinitta. I auditioned for it and got it fair and square."
Gemma appeared hurt by the remark and pushed back, replying: “Not a joke, Sinitta. I auditioned for it and got it fair and square.". Picture: ITV

Gemma appeared hurt by the remark and pushed back, replying: “Not a joke, Sinitta. I auditioned for it and got it fair and square. Did all the training, everything. Had the voice coach.”

Fellow campmates seemed taken aback by the exchange. Scarlett Moffatt, watching the moment unfold, mouthed “What is happening?” to Seann Walsh as the tension escalated.

The disagreement is expected to continue in further scenes set to air on ITV.

Despite the emotional moment, Gemma has remained in the competition so far, unlike her previous appearance in 2014, when she exited the show after just three days in the Australian jungle.

Sinitta originally took on the role of Mama Morton for a three-month run in 2021 and has since returned to the production multiple times during its tour.

Sinitta OFFENDS Gemma Collins | I'm A Celebrity... South Africa 2026

Gemma, meanwhile, had been confirmed for the same role in March 2022 following speculation online. She was scheduled to begin performances in Sunderland later that summer.

However, by the end of May, it was announced she would no longer be taking part.

A statement at the time read: “Gemma Collins' management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK tour of the show due to a knee injury. The producers of Chicago wish Gemma all the best for the future.”

Her casting had raised some eyebrows within theatre circles, though producer David Ian defended the decision, stating they “were completely stunned by Gemma's audition.”

In the end, audiences never got the chance to see her take on the iconic role.

Seann Walsh spills the beans on I'm A Celebrity South Africa

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa is a special all-stars version of the long-running ITV series, bringing back familiar faces from previous years for another shot at jungle glory.

Unlike the traditional format, there is no public vote, with eliminations and outcomes decided within camp.

This year’s line-up features a mix of former winners and standout campmates, including Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts, Gemma Collins, Sinitta, Scarlett Moffatt, boxer David Haye and Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

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