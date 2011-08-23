The Inbetweeners big weekend

The Inbetweeners movie has broken box office records for a UK comedy.

The movie's debut weekend, (including previews on Wednesday and Thursday), makes it the biggest opening of all time for a UK comedy beating

Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason (£10.43 million),

Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (£9.37m),

Mamma Mia! (£6.59m)

Mr Bean's Holiday (£6.44m).

The film is based on the hit TV series and shows the stars heading off on their first lads holiday to Malia in Crete.

The movie has also beaten Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Cowboys & Aliens to secure the number one spot in the current top 5.

