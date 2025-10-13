The Inbetweeners return confirmed as the iconic show makes a comeback

The Inbetweeners is set to comeback in 2026. Picture: Getty/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When is The Inbetweeners back? Everything we know about the reunion.

The Inbetweeners is said to be making a comeback next year with all of the cast rumoured to be returning to their iconic roles.

Following the successful TV series which ran from 2008-2010 and two smash-hit films released in 2011 and 2014, fans have been eagerly awaiting the show's next venture.

Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Emily Atack are hopefully returning, with the show’s creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley announcing the exciting news this week.

They said: "It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh, friends)."

The Inbetweeners may be making a comeback. Picture: Alamy

Banijay UK chief executive Patrick Holland, said he was “delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of The Inbetweeners with them”.

Going on to add: "They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audiences old and new."

The company confirmed the deal "unlocks the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, tv and stage."

The first Inbetweeners movie came out in 2011. Picture: Alamy

This news comes after Joe Thomas had previously hinted at the cast getting back together, telling Always Be Comedy podcast: "All of us feel it would be nice to do. We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”

The last time the cast reunited was back in 2018 when they celebrated the show's 10th anniversary. However it was panned by fans, with James Buckley even releasing an apology for the programme.

He wrote: "I’m sorry to anyone who feels let down with last night’s show… I’m especially upset as it really is the fans that made The Inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasn’t me."

The Inbetweeners cast have sparked reunion rumours in the past. Picture: Getty

However many fans are looking forward to the next comeback with some taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the exciting development.

One user wrote: "The Inbetweeners ended perfectly and had the right amount of episodes. Taking this risk well over 10 years later is brave."

Another added: "Actually unbelievable to see this become a realty, the most surreal revival I've ever seen The Inbetweeners show, those movies, they made my life growing up. I'm going to love every single moment of this."

While a third stated: "Inbetweeners reboot should just be a series called 'Dads' and the rest is self explanatory."