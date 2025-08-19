Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

19 August 2025, 17:10

Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star. Picture: YouTube/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Fans are convinced Taylor Swift keeps dropping hints she's performing at next year's Super Bowl 60 halftime show – here's what we know.

Taylor Swift fans have plenty to dissect since the singer announced her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, set for release on 3rd October 2025.

The US pop queen, 35, revealed she was releasing new music during a surprise appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, and has since unveiled the official cover art and all the song titles listed on the record.

While Swifties start their countdown, they have become obsessed with another rumour surrounding the Grammy Award-winner – and it involves a seriously iconic performance.

So will Taylor Swift be the Super Bowl 2026 halftime star? Here's everything we know about the speculation surrounding next year's 60th show.

Will Taylor Swift follow in Kendrick Lamar's footsteps?
Will Taylor Swift follow in Kendrick Lamar's footsteps? Picture: Alamy

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performer is yet to be announced, but Taylor Swift fans are convinced she is dropping hints to suggest it's her.

Following the podcast with her partner Travis, who she began dating in 2023, eagled-eyed fans honed in on a string of 'clues' that they believed pointed to one conclusion – she was teasing her 2026's Super Bowl 60 halftime performance.

The Swifties' theories all seemed to be based around Taylor's love of numerology, which means you have a belief in the 'mystical or divine' significance of numbers in relation to events.

"I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates," she confessed during the interview with her boyfriend and his brother Jason Kelce. "Numbers that have a specific significance."

Fans think she dropped hints on Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.
Fans think she dropped hints on Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights. Picture: YouTube/New Heights

Taylor Swift's 'clues' she's the Super Bowl 60 halftime show performer

First up, the Karma singer chatted about her love of baking sourdough bread and joked that she spent '60 percent of her time' talking about her passion.

While most people would naturally gloss over her quip, fans thought the '60' was in reference to next year's Super Bowl, which is the 60th game in the sporting event's history.

Some even thought her obsession with this specific type of bread was a link to the San Francisco 49ers' official mascot, Sourdough Sam.

Next was her recurring mention of the number '47'. Again, seemingly meaningless, until fans pointed out that Taylor's 47th performance on her Eras tour was at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California – where Super Bowl 60 is being held.

Super Bowl 60 will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Super Bowl 60 will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Picture: Alamy

Perhaps the most tangible hint was that Taylor was adamant she would never perform at the Super Bowl's famous halftime show until she owned all of her music, according to TMZ in 2022.

In May this year, the singer-songwriter successfully bought back the master recordings of her first six studio albums, Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017).

During the New Heights podcast she admitted to breaking down in tears when she finally signed the deal.

Now she has ownership of her own music, could this be the catalyst to finally say 'yes' to the Super Bowl? We'll have to wait and see...

