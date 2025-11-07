Is Victoria Beckham a Lady? David Beckham confirms new title

Victoria Beckham has the option to use a new title of 'Lady'. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Sir David Beckham was granted a knighthood but what does that mean for wife Victoria Beckham's name? Here's the latest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

November saw David Beckham officially become a Sir as King Charles III gave him a knighthood for his services to sport and charity.

Sharing the huge moment on social media, the former Manchester United and England football player admitted it was a "special day" and that he was so "grateful for the honour".

But with David's name being given the upgrade to Sir David Beckham, what does this mean for his wife Victoria?

Sir David Beckham was knighted for his contribution to sport and charity. Picture: Getty

Is Victoria Beckham a Lady?

Victoria has been given many titles during her career in showbiz from Posh Spice to VB, and now, she can add Lady to her collection of names.

Adding another level of prestige to this popular celebrity power couple, Victoria is allowed to use the name 'Lady' should she choose to after her husband's knighthood.

It's a personal choice whether the wife of a Sir uses the title, and it seems the fashion designer is more than happy to use it.

Heading out for dinner with his family post knighthood to celebrate, David shared a picture of him and Victoria on Instagram stories which he captioned: "My Lady @victoriabeckham."

Seemingly confirming that VB will be using the status upgrade immediately.

Victoria Beckham has gained herself a new title as her husband gets knighted. Picture: Getty

And while Victoria has yet to refer to herself as a lady, she was quick to congratulate her husband on his incredible achievement.

She wrote: "David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country. Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

"You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father. I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx."

READ MORE: