20 May 2025, 16:27

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning.
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

ITV will cut 'Lorraine' by half-an-hour and extend 'Good Morning Britain' by the same amount of time, as well as reduce the number of days shows like 'Loose Women' will air across the year.

ITV is shaking things up in its daytime lineup with some big changes coming in January 2026. The popular breakfast show Good Morning Britain (GMB) will be extended by half-an-hour and will air from 6:00am to 9:30am every day. Along with this, production of GMB will move to ITV News at ITN’s studios on Gray’s Inn Road in London.

This means GMB will now be made by a dedicated team within ITV News at ITN, bringing all of ITV’s national news production under one roof. ITV say the show - presented by the likes of Susanna Reid, Ed Balls and Richard Madeley - will benefit from the newsroom’s existing resources, so viewers can expect more in-depth news, investigations, and exclusive stories from across the UK and beyond.

Meanwhile, the other daytime favourites — Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women — will still be produced by ITV Studios, but will move to a new location in central London. ITV Studios is currently exploring ways for these three shows to share teams and resources while keeping their own unique styles.

The savings from these changes will be put back into other areas, like new dramas (similar to Mr Bates vs The Post Office), coverage of major sports events like the upcoming football World Cup, and ITV’s biggest reality and entertainment shows.

Lorraine will air from 9:30am to 10:00am for about 30 weeks a year. Picture: ITV

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, said: “Daytime shows are really important to us, and these changes will help us keep delivering the news, chat, and debates viewers love, while also saving money that we can invest in other kinds of shows.”

He also said the changes will help ITV bring even more national, international, and regional news to viewers, "building on ITV’s reputation for trusted journalism" at a time when people need accurate news more than ever.

Looking ahead to 2026, Lorraine will air from 9:30am to 10:00am for about 30 weeks a year, matching the seasonal schedules of its presenters. During the weeks Lorraine isn’t on, Good Morning Britain will run from 6:00am until 10:00am. This Morning will stay in its usual 10:00am to 12:30pm slot all year, and Loose Women will return to its classic 12:30pm to 1:30pm slot for 30 weeks a year.

GMB will now be made by a dedicated team within ITV News at ITN. Picture: ITV

ITV main changes for 2026:

  • Lorraine will run for only 30minutes, from 9:30 - 10:00am
  • In turn, GMB will be extended for 30 minutes
  • Loose Women and Lorraine will only air for 30 weeks of the year

Kevin Lygo also acknowledged the impact on staff behind the scenes, saying ITV will work with its teams to support them through the changes.

The expanded Good Morning Britain will keep its mix of news, interviews, debates, and fun competitions, with even more regional news and big investigations. Combined with the earlier expansion of ITV’s early evening news in 2022, this means ITV is offering around 20% more national and regional news every weekday.

This all comes as part of a new deal between ITV and ITN for the next five years (with options to extend) to keep producing news across all platforms.

