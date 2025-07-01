Jack Draper's age, partner, famous parents, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon. Picture: Instagram/@jackdraper/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Jack Draper, where is he from, who are his parents, what is his net worth, how tall is he and does he have a girlfriend?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Draper is on the hunt for a Wimbledon win as he takes on the championship in 2025 facing tough competition from Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie, Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur to name a few.

The up-and-coming star has been playing tennis for a number of years and is currently ranked British No.1 in the Men's rankings. With help from his famous parents Nicky and Roger Draper, Jack is hoping to emulate their successes in the sports world.

As we watch his triumphs on the court, viewers are curious to learn more about the sportsman's life away from tennis.

Here is everything you need to know about Jack Draper including his age, where he's from, his parents, relationship status, height and Instagram.

Jack Draper is a successful tennis player. Picture: Getty

How old is Jack Draper?

Tennis marvel Jack was born on December 22nd, 2001 and celebrated his 23rd birthday in 2024.

Despite his young age, Jack has managed to carve out a successful sporting career, winning the Indian Wells Open in 2025.

Where does Jack Draper live?

Jack lives in Putney, South West London after moving from his family home in Ashtead, Surrey. According to the MailOnline, Jack shares his new pad with fellow Tennis player Paul Jubb, who is originally from Kingston Upon Hull.

Whilst growing up in Surrey, Jack attended Parkside School in Stoke d’Abernon, Cobham before enrolling at Reed's School for two years.

Jack Draper is hoping to win Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Who is Jack Draper's girlfriend?

Jack is not currently in a relationship, with the sportsman revealed he finds it difficult to date, telling Tatler: "I’m always on the road. Always playing, always training. It’s tough to sustain any form of relationship."

Speaking to The Times about dating right now, Jack said: "For me, it's more about someone who has got ambition, their own purpose in life, who's nonjudgmental, someone with good values.

"The most important thing to me right now is becoming the best tennis player I can be, especially the way the world is at the moment with all that [app] stuff. I'd rather meet someone out of genuine, almost coincidence, or when I’m focused on something else."

Jack Draper is believed to be single. Picture: Getty

Who are Jack's parents?

Jack comes from a sporting family as his father Roger is the former chief executive of Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association. He is currently a Global Business Advisor to Boston Consulting Group and often works with various sports clubs around the world.

The superstar tennis player's mum is Nicky Draper, a former junior British tennis champion who was also Jack's coach.

Speaking about his mother, Jack stated: "My tennis journey started when I was really young, probably two years old. My mum was a tennis coach, and when she was coaching my brother and I would hang around trying to entertain ourselves."I quickly picked up a racket and started hitting against the wall."

Jack Draper is a British tennis player. Picture: Getty

What is Jack Draper's Instagram?

Fans can follow Jack on Instagram @jackdraper where he often shares images of his sporting achievements and a behind-the-scenes look at this workout regime.

How tall is Jack Draper?

Standing at 6ft 4in, Jack is 1.93m tall. This makes him taller than fellow competitors Jannick Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.