Jack Osbourne facts: I'm a Celeb star's height, wife, career, family and more

Jack Osbourne has joined fellow celebs in entering the jungle for 2025's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything you need to know about the reality star, from his family and career highlights to his personal life and net worth.

Jack Osbourne has joined fellow celebs in entering the jungle for 2025's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Best known as the son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, Jack has carved out his own career in reality TV, adventure shows, and paranormal programming.

He is also an author and mental health advocate.

Read on for everything you need to know about Jack’s life, career, family, and net worth.

Who is Jack Osbourne?

Age: 39 (born 8 November 1985)

From: London, England / Los Angeles, USA (dual citizenship)

Instagram: @jackosbourne

Jack Osbourne, whose full name is Jack Joseph Osbourne, is a British-American media personality, TV presenter and author.

He first shot to fame via MTV’s 2002 reality show The Osbournes, chronicling life with his larger-than-life parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

He has since built a varied career across reality TV, travel and paranormal shows — from Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie to Portals to Hell and Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

Alongside his TV career, Jack has navigated personal challenges too — he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, which he has spoken about openly.

How tall is Jack Osbourne?

Jack Osbourne is 5 ft 10 in (1.77 m).

What has Jack Osbourne done in his career?

Jack Osbourne first became a household name through MTV’s reality series The Osbournes (2002–2005), which followed the daily life of his famous family.

He later carved out his own niche with adventure and travel shows, including Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie (2005–2009), where he tackled extreme challenges around the world.

In addition to adventure programming, Jack has explored the paranormal, presenting shows such as Portals to Hell, Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, and The Osbournes Want to Believe.

He also teamed up with his father for the travel-history series Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour (2016–2018), visiting unique locations and uncovering historical stories.

Alongside his television work, Jack is an author — his memoir 21 Years Gone reflects on his life in the public eye, his family, and the challenges he has faced both personally and professionally.

In November 2025 he joined the cast of ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Who is in Jack Osbourne’s family?

Jack Osbourne was born to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, growing up in a household that was often in the public eye.

He has two sisters, Kelly and Aimee Osbourne, and has always shared a close bond with his family.

Is Jack Osbourne married and does he have children?

Jack Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares three daughters.

In September 2023, he married interior designer Aree Gearhart, and the couple have a daughter together.

As a father of four, Jack balances family life with his busy career in television, keeping his personal life largely private while occasionally sharing glimpses with fans.

What is Jack Osbourne’s net worth?

His estimated net worth is £12 million, largely from his television work, presenting, and writing projects.