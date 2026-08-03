Jack Osbourne shares rare picture of daughter named after his famous dad

3 August 2026, 16:48

Jack Osbourne (left) has shared a touching glimpse of his youngest daughter, revealing the little girl named in honour of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne (right).
Jack Osbourne has shared a touching glimpse of his youngest daughter, revealing the little girl named in honour of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The TV personality shared a sweet new photo of five-month-old Ozzy Matilda, who was named in tribute to the Black Sabbath icon following his death last year.

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Jack Osbourne has shared a touching glimpse of his youngest daughter, revealing the little girl named in honour of his late father, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne.

The former reality star, 40, delighted fans when he posted a rare photograph of his baby daughter Ozzy Matilda, who was born earlier this year, sitting happily in his arms beneath a tree.

The newborn, who wore a pink outfit in the sweet family snapshot, appeared to be smiling as Jack celebrated the newest addition to his family.

Alongside the image shared with his 1.2 million Instagram followers, Jack wrote: “Little miss Ozz already has a mischievous sparkle.”

The arrival of Ozzy Matilda has carried an especially emotional significance for the Osbourne family, coming just months after the death of her famous grandfather.

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, died in July 2025 at the age of 76, shortly after reuniting with his band for a farewell performance in Birmingham.

Jack and his wife Aree welcomed their daughter on March 5, 2026.

The couple, who married in 2023, announced the birth with a black-and-white photograph of their baby alongside a “Hello world” card.

“Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne,” they wrote at the time, with Jack later adding on his Instagram Story: “She’s arrived and she’s perfect.”

The arrival of Ozzy Matilda has carried an especially emotional significance for the Osbourne family, coming just months after the death of her famous grandfather (L to R: Jack's wife Aree, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne)
The arrival of Ozzy Matilda has carried an especially emotional significance for the Osbourne family, coming just months after the death of her famous grandfather . Picture: Instagram
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, died in July 2025 at the age of 76 (pictured with son Jack)
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, died in July 2025 at the age of 76. Picture: Getty

The birth came as Jack continued to navigate his grief following the loss of his father, but he previously explained that his daughter’s arrival had brought a sense of hope during a difficult period.

Speaking to The Sun several months after Ozzy’s death, Jack described his unborn child as a source of comfort while he mourned.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” he said.

He added the experience had shifted some of his focus away from grief and towards optimism, saying it had “parked in a bit more hopefulness”.

Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne pictured in 2002.
Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne pictured in 2002. Picture: Getty

Jack and Aree are also parents to four-year-old daughter Maple, while Jack shares three daughters, Pearl, 14, Andy, 11, and Minnie, eight, with his former wife Lisa Stelly, whom he was married to from 2012 until 2019.

The family has continued to pay tribute to Ozzy since his passing, with Aree previously sharing an emotional message celebrating her father-in-law’s role as both a rock star and a beloved grandfather.

“I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father-in-law around, and the best papa to my kids,” she wrote.

Aree described Ozzy as a “goofy, big hearted guy” who made the family laugh and said she was grateful for the love and support he gave them.

“The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other,” she said.

Rick Astley's wholesome Ozzy Osbourne story: 'You're that kid, aren't you?'

Jack's wife added the family would continue to keep his memory alive, writing: “We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor.”

Jack, who rose to fame alongside his family in the hit reality series The Osbournes, announced his engagement to Aree in December 2021 after more than two years together.

At the time, he praised her as “the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met”.

The couple’s latest family update offers fans a glimpse into a new chapter for Jack as he honours his father’s legacy while embracing life with his growing family.

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