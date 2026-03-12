Jack Osbourne reveals newborn daughter's unusual name in tribute to late father Ozzy

12 March 2026, 17:21

Jack Osbourne and his father Ozzy pictured in 2011
Jack Osbourne and his father Ozzy pictured in 2011. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jack Osbourne has welcomed a new baby with his wife and marked the occasion with a sweet nod to his late father.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Osbourne has shared joyful news with fans after welcoming a new addition to his family.

The 40-year-old former MTV reality star revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Aree Gearhart, have welcomed a baby girl.

The announcement included a sweet photo of the newborn resting beside a bat plushie and a badge reading: “Hello World”.

Jack captioned the post: “She’s arrived and she’s perfect.”

According to a duck-themed sticker visible in the picture, the baby was born on March 5 just before 9am.

In a touching tribute to his late father, the newborn has been given the name Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.
In a touching tribute to his late father, the newborn has been given the name Ozzy Matilda Osbourne. Picture: Instgram/JackOsbourne

The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Maple, while Jack also has three daughters from a previous marriage.

In a touching tribute to his late father, the newborn has been given the name Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at the age of 76, had been told he was going to become a grandfather again before his death.

Jack has previously said the pregnancy brought hope during a difficult period as the family mourned the Black Sabbath legend.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of congratulations, with one writing: “Oh my goodness congratulations I love her name I’m sure ozzy is smiling.”

Jack Osbourne and his wife already have a daughter together
Jack Osbourne and his wife already have a daughter together. Picture: Instagram/JackOsbourne

Another added: “The most perfect name she could have ever received!! Congratulations to you all… I am sure her birth is what everyone’s heart needed!!”

With a third writing: “Yay, we have another Ozzy Osbourne! The world is right again.”

Speaking about the pregnancy for the first time in December, Jack described the joy it brought to his family, including his mother Sharon Osbourne, 73.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, he said: “It’s awesome. I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing – probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way.

"It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness. It’s been easy for me – I think it’s been a lot harder for my wife!

Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at the age of 76, had been told he was going to become a grandfather again before his death.
Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at the age of 76, had been told he was going to become a grandfather again before his death. Picture: Getty

"We’re super-excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected.

"But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously.”

The arrival of Jack’s daughter comes just weeks after Ozzy Osbourne was honoured at the 2026 BRIT Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award recognising his five-decade influence on British music.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon and daughter Kelly accepted the award on Ozzy's behalf during an emotional moment at the ceremony.

Sharon told the audience Ozzy had remained fiercely dedicated to music throughout his life, describing him as “authentic”, “gifted” and “totally unpredictable.”

The night ended with a surprise musical tribute led by Robbie Williams, who performed Black Sabbath’s classic 'No More Tears', celebrating the enduring legacy Ozzy leaves behind for both fans and his family.

