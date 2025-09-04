Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Ozzy Osbourne's grieving son Jack, 39, opened up about the devastating day he heard his father had tragically passed away.

Jack Osbourne fought back his tears as he recalled the moment he found out his famous father Ozzy Osbourne had died.

The Black Sabbath rocker passed away aged 76 on 22nd July this year at his Buckinghamshire home, leaving his wife Sharon and their three children – Jack, 39, Kelly, 40, and Aimee, 42 – completely devastated.

Six weeks after his shock death, the music legend's grieving son has opened up about the morning he received the harrowing news, which changed his world forever.

Speaking in a new YouTube video posted on his personal channel, Jack detailed exactly what happened that fateful day and explained how he had been coping since the loss of his beloved parent.

Jack and Ozzy Osbourne had a really close relationship. Picture: Getty

In the 16-minute film, titled, 'A personal note before moving forward on the loss of my father Ozzy Osbourne', he explained: "I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3:45 in the morning.

"Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened.

"I was informed that my father had passed."

He choked back his tears, delving into his feelings upon hearing the sad news, saying: "There was a level of like 'okay, he's not struggling. He's not suffering anymore'. And that is something.

"I wish he was still here, you know? I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show."

Jack Osbourne talks reaction to Ozzy's passing

The married father-of-four, who shares girls Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and youngest daughter Maple Artemis with current wife Aree Gearhart, also described the days leading up to Ozzy's death.

Jack revealed: "I was in Los Angeles. I'd been back in LA for about a week. After my dad's show in Birmingham I stuck around, hung out for a week with the family at the house, my kids, it was a really amazing week.

"My family and I were scheduled to go on vacation on 7th July, we were supposed to go to Portugal right after the gig but my kids all got sick.

"So we cancelled the trip and we just hung out at our family house in England for a week and it was awesome.

"It was sunny, my dad was in an amazing mood. He was really happy, every day he was opening up newspapers and seeing different reviews and different stories from the Back to the Beginning show and it was great, it was a lot of fun."

The 39-year-old spent as much time as possible with Ozzy before his death. Picture: Instagram/@jackosbourne

The seemingly unfortunate turn of events ended up being a positive twist of fate for Jack, who confessed he was eternally thankful for the extra time he got with his dad.

He added: "I look back on that now and am so grateful, I've never been so grateful for my kids to have the stomach flu as I am today."

Speaking of his mental state now, he said: "My head's really been taking care of the family and the kids, and trying to find a way to digest what's happened."

Following Ozzy's death, Jack raced back to the UK to be with his family and celebrate the music legend's life in a public funeral, held in his hometown of Birmingham.

"I speak for the family when I saw this. We are so grateful for that and it meant so much.... it was validating because I know we weren't alone", he admitted.

The Osbournes attended a memorial for Ozzy in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

The Osbourne clan, along with close friends and loved ones, laid Ozzy to rest in the grounds of their English family home during a private service later that week.

Describing his dad as "funny, and weird and awkward and clumsy and just hilarious and so insightful" as he battled a rare, genetic form of Parkinson's disease, he wrapped up the interview by saying: "He's exploding through the universe and we're all seeing it. So, I'll just end with this, you know, thank you."