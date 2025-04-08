Jack P Shepherd facts: Actor's age, net worth, partner, children and height revealed

By Hope Wilson

How old is Jack P Shepherd, what is his net worth, who are his partner and children and how tall is he?

Jack P Shepherd has swapped the cobbles of Coronation Street for the bright lights of the Celebrity Big Brother house as he joins JoJo Siwa, Mickey Rourke, Michael Fabricant and more on the hit show.

After rising to fame as David Platt on the soap, Jack is throwing his hat into something completely different as he takes part in CBB.

While we see him interact with his fellow housemates, fans are keen to learn more about Jack's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Jack P Shepherd including his age, net worth, girlfriend, children and height.

How old is Jack P Shepherd?

Jack was born on January 14th 1988 and celebrated his 37th birthday in 2025.

He began acting at a young age, starring in Where the Heart Is in 1999 and Clocking Off in 2000 before joining the cast of Coronation Street later that year.

What is Jack P Shepherd's net worth

Jack is reportedly worth a cracking £6million, according to OK!. As well as his appearances on Coronation Street, Jack has also starred in All Star Family Fortunes, The Chase and Tipping Point, which are sure to have added to his bank balance.

Who is Jack P Shepherd's partner?

Jack is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Hanni Treweek, a script writer whom he met while working on Coronation Street.

Speaking about how they met, Jack told OK!: "We met at Corrie but we only really knew each other to say hello to at work.

"Then our mutual friends got married and we were both guests at the wedding. We got chatting, I made Hanni laugh, we had a couple of drinks and we flirted. That was it.

"Then we bumped into each other in Sainsbury’s when I had the kids with me. Hanni freaked out as she was wearing gym gear and thought she looked a state!"

Who are Jack P Shepherd's kids?

Jack has three children from two relationships, however he does not have contact with one of his kids.

The actor shares Nyla, 15, and Reuben, 11, with Lauren Shippey, whom he was in a relationship with from 2002-2017.

During his relationship with Lauren, Jack had a one night stand with Sammy Milewski, which resulted in his son Greyson being born in 2011.

After initially denying paternity it was proven that Jack was Greyson's father, and that they young child suffers from alternating hemiplegia of childhood, an incurable one-in-a-million genetic disorder. It is believed Jack does not have contact with his youngest son.

How tall is Jack P Shepherd?

Jack is 5ft 6in, meaning he is shorter than former CBB contestant and fellow Corrie star Colson Smith who is 6ft tall.