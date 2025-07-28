Inside Jack P. Shepherd's lavish wedding to wife Hanni surrounded by Coronation Street stars

Jack P. Shepherd and Hanni wed over the weekend. Picture: Splash

By Hope Wilson

Soap favourite Jack P. Shepherd and his wife Hanni have shared some special pictures from their wedding day.

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd and his partner Hanni Treweek have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony surrounded by his co-stars, family and friends.

The Celebrity Big Brother, 37, winner and Hanni, 35, said their vows at Manchester Cathedral in front of fellow Corrie legends Samia Longchambon, Jane Danson and Georgia Taylor.

Both Hanni and Jack have shared some of the images from their big day, giving fans a glimpse into their spectacular nuptials.

Here are some of the sweet pictures from Jack and Hanni's big day.

A wedding car was spotted at the nuptials. Picture: Splash Hanni Shepherd was dressed in a gorgeous white wedding gown. Picture: Splash Jack P. Shepherd and Hanni Shepherd shared a kiss after their wedding. Picture: Splash

The couple were supported by Jack's co-stars such as Samia Longchambon who wrote on Instagram: "What a wonderful day/night celebrating @jackpshepherd88 @hannitreweek wedding! Thanks for letting us share your most special day guys, we are so happy for you both #gorgeouscouple 🩷🫶🏼🥹 ⛪️"

Georgia Taylor also posted: "The most incredible day celebrating our wonderful Jack and Hanni ❤️ @jackpshepherd88 @hannitreweek So much love in the room. My heart is full x"

Samia Longchambon, Georgia Taylor and Jane Danson attended the wedding. Picture: Instagram/Samia Longchambon

Speaking about their wedding, Hanni wrote: "Introducing Mr & Mrs Shepherd 🤍

"Words cannot describe how beautiful yesterday was for us - it was more than perfect 🥺 the love & energy in the room (and outside) was incredible - our hearts our truly full 👰🏻🤍🤵🏻 thank you so much to you all - it means the world to us 🤍

"Love is all you need x

It took a whole team - a team we couldn’t be happier with, thank you so much - we are literally in awe of how talented you all are 🤍"