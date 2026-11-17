Jack Skipper facts: Age, career, girlfriend, kids, net worth and more

Jack Skipper is best known for his hilarious videos on social media, thanks to his relatable comedy and observations about everyday life. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Who is Jack Skipper on I'm A Celebrity? Here's everything you need to know about the comedian from how he got famous to his partner and children.

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Jack Skipper is best known for his hilarious videos on social media, where he has built a huge following thanks to his relatable comedy and observations about everyday life.

But now he's swapping his phone for the jungle as he takes on the challenges of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

Joining a line-up of famous faces including Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney and Ade Adepitan the comedian will be hoping to put his humour to the test as he tackles the Bushtucker Trials and life in camp.

But while I'm A Celeb is set to introduce Jack to an even bigger audience, he has already made a name for himself online with his comedy sketches and videos.

Here's everything you need to know about Jack, from his age and background to how he became famous, his career and family.

Jack Skipper is now swapping social media for the jungle as he takes on the challenges of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. Picture: Alamy

Who is Jack Skipper and how old is he?

Age: 41

From: West Croydon, south London

Instagram: @mrjackskipper

Jack Skipper is a British stand-up comedian from Sutton, south London. He was born on May 22, 1985, making him 41-years-old.

Skipper has spoken about growing up in a working-class family in south London, although there is relatively little publicly available detail about his childhood.

He has said that he left school without formal qualifications and began working from the age of 16. Before pursuing comedy, he worked as a carpet fitter, a job he has often joked about in his stand-up.

His upbringing, experiences of working life and family have since provided much of the material for his comedy.

I'm A Celebrity is Jack Skipper's first big reality TV show. Picture: ITV

How did Jack Skipper become famous?

Skipper's journey into comedy began during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. He had booked his first stand-up gig just before the first national lockdown was announced, forcing him to rethink his plans.

Instead, he began making short comedy videos for TikTok and Instagram, creating characters and sketches inspired by everyday life.

His content struck a chord with audiences and helped him build a substantial online following. Skipper had also started a stand-up comedy course in February 2020, having wanted to pursue comedy for some time.

He subsequently entered the So You Think You're Funny? competition in Edinburgh in 2022, where he finished as runner-up. The following year, he reached the final of the Komedia New Act competition.

In 2024, he won Best Debut Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival for his stand-up show Skint, which explored his working-class background and experiences of family life.

He also received a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.His television appearances include Live at the Apollo, The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live.

Skipper has also supported established comedians including Michael McIntyre, Russell Kane and Jack Dee on tour.

Jack Skipper is in a relationship with Marita Bonett, who runs a cleaning business called Atomic Cleans. Picture: maritabonettx/Instagram

Who is Jack Skipper's girlfriend?

Jack is in a relationship with Marita Bonett, who runs a cleaning business called Atomic Cleans.

The couple have reportedly been together for just over a year. Marita has three daughters, who are said to have welcomed Skipper into their family.

The comedian has generally kept his romantic life relatively private, although his relationship has attracted attention following his I'm A Celebrity casting.

Does Jack Skipper have children?

Yes, Skipper has two children, a son and a daughter, from a previous relationship.

He has spoken about being a father and maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship with his children's mother.

On the Parenting Hell podcast, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, he discussed his experience of parenting after separation.

Jack Skipper has two children from a previous relationship. Picture: Alamy

What is Jack Skipper's net worth?

Jack Skipper's net worth has been estimated at around £500,000, although this figure has not been independently verified.

His income comes from stand-up comedy, live tours, television appearances and his substantial social media following.

He is reportedly receiving £50,000 for appearing on I'm A Celebrity in 2026, although ITV has not confirmed the contestants' fees.

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