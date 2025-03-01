Jack Whitehall facts: BRIT Awards host's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

On Air Now
1 March 2025
Jack Whitehall has become one of Britain's most recognisable comedians.
Jack rose to fame through stand-up comedy before transitioning to TV with roles in Fresh Meat and Bad Education.
His father-son travel series Travels with My Father showcased a more personal side, while his hosting duties on shows like the BRIT Awards and A League of Their Own cemented his mainstream stardom.
Known for his posh persona and storytelling abilities, Jack has successfully crossed over to Hollywood with appearances in films including Jungle Cruise.
Here are all the important facts about the talented star:
Jack Whitehall was born on July 7th, 1988. He celebrated his 36th birthday in 2024.
His parents are Michael and Hilary Whitehall. Michael Whitehall is a well-known theatrical agent and TV producer who later became Jack's co-star in the popular TV series Travels with My Father.
Michael represented clients including Dame Judi Dench and Colin Firth during his career. Jack's mother, Hilary, has worked as an actress and model in the past, though she maintains a lower public profile than her husband and son.
Michael and Hilary also host the Global podcast The Wittering Whitehalls.
Jack Whitehall began his comedy journey while studying at the University of Manchester, where he started performing stand-up routines at local venues. Though he didn't complete his degree, those early performances laid the groundwork for his future career.
His big break came in 2007 when he was a finalist in the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year competition. This exposure helped him secure spots at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where his solo shows gained critical acclaim and built his reputation as a promising young comic.
TV soon followed, with Whitehall making appearances on panel shows like Mock the Week and 8 Out of 10 Cats.
By 2009, he had secured his first major presenting role on Big Brother's Big Mouth.
Arguably his biggest break came in 2012 when his self-penned sitcom Bad Education began on BBC Three.
Jack Whitehall's partner is Roxy Horner, a British model and actress whom he's been dating since 2020.
The couple met during a trip to Australia and connected during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they decided to quarantine together—a move that accelerated their relationship.
The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Elsie, in September 2023.
In December 2024, Roxy confirmed that they were engaged.
Before Roxy, Jack was in a long-term relationship with actress Gemma Chan. The pair dated for about six years, from 2011 to 2017, after meeting on the set of Fresh Meat.
Jack Whitehall chats to Harry Styles and Lizzo | The BRIT Awards 2020
Jack Whitehall hosted the BRIT Awards four consecutive times, from 2018 through 2021, making him one of the ceremony's most consistent presenters in recent years. He returned once more in 2025.
His tenure at the prestigious British music awards show became known for his playful interactions with international superstars and British musicians alike.
Jack has brought his trademark self-deprecating humour and cheeky style to the event, often creating memorable moments with artists like Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Little Mix.