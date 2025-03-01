Jack Whitehall facts: BRIT Awards host's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

Jack Whitehall in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Jack Whitehall has become one of Britain's most recognisable comedians.

Jack rose to fame through stand-up comedy before transitioning to TV with roles in Fresh Meat and Bad Education.

His father-son travel series Travels with My Father showcased a more personal side, while his hosting duties on shows like the BRIT Awards and A League of Their Own cemented his mainstream stardom.

Known for his posh persona and storytelling abilities, Jack has successfully crossed over to Hollywood with appearances in films including Jungle Cruise.

Here are all the important facts about the talented star: