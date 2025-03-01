Exclusive

Jack Whitehall teases Olly Murs, Sabrina Carpenter jokes at the BRITs: "No one is safe"

Will Jack Whitehall make an Olly Murs joke at this year's BRIT Awards?

By Tom Eames

It's been four years since Jack Whitehall hosted the BRIT Awards, but he's well and truly back for 2025.

Having previously hosted the BRITs from 2018 to 2021, Jack Whitehall returns tonight (March 1st) at the O2.

To celebrate, Mark Wright and Olly Murs caught up with Jack today, as their first guest on their brand new Saturday Breakfast show on Heart.

And it's become something of an annual tradition for Jack to slip in an Olly Murs joke during the BRITS, but is Olly safe this year?

"Do you know what? We actually had a script meeting this morning and we looked at the script, we were like, there's not a single Olly Murs joke in this entire script," Jack revealed.

"But you'll be pleased to hear we managed to meet one in the final list."

"No, you didn't! You liar!" Olly replied.

"Genuinely, one of the producers said, 'you're not mugging off Olly Murs for the first time in five years."

Mark replied: "Olly, you're not even going and he's still coming for you!"

Jack Whitehall teases Olly Murs joke at the BRITs. Picture: Heart/Global

Jack also teased that he's "definitely" making jokes about performers Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims, among others.

"That's the trick, by the way, I do a whole fake script in rehearsal now. Because previously I used to do the actual script in rehearsal, and then you'd have an hour of people from record labels and publishers coming and knocking on the dressing room door going, 'You can't say this, you can't say that'.

"So now I just do this fake script, which if you heard it, you'd be like, 'This is the lamest script ever', because it's all me just complimenting everyone and going, 'Oh, our next award is the best musician I've ever heard. They're great.'"

Jack also revealed that a certain returning boyband are in for a fun evening.

"I saw the seating plan. My mum is going to be there. She appears to be on her own on a table with Five. They're back in the big time and they turn up at the Brits and they're on a table with my mum."