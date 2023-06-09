Jack Whitehall reveals parents' hilarious reaction to baby news

Jack Whitehall reacts to his parents' shocking podcast confessions

By Alice Dear

Jack Whitehall's parents, Michael and Hilary, had very different reactions when he announced he was going to become a father.

Jack Whitehall, 34, and his girlfriend Roxy Horner, 31, recently announced they were expecting their first child.

Now, the comedian has revealed the hilarious reaction his parents, Michael and Hilary Whitehall, had when he and Roxy told them the exciting baby news.

Speaking to Heart, Jack explained that they told his parents over dinner, and while Hilary was "hysterical with excitement", his father had a more "understated reaction".

"We told them at dinner", Jack said: "My mother was hysterical and my father was very pleased, but understated."

Jack Whitehall's parents had very different reactions when he told them he was going to be a dad. Picture: Getty

He went on: "Hilary was like, right, let's talk baby names! And I was like, you're not involved in that conversation. My father is a little bit more restrained and my mother, it's literally like she's having the child."

Speaking on their Global podcast The Whittering Whitehalls following the baby announcement, Hilary and Michael hilariously shared their differing levels of excitement.

Jack Whitehall and girlfriend Roxy Horner are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty

Talking on the podcast about the baby news, Michael said: "Right, amazing."

To this, Hilary responded: "Is that the best you can do on the excitement front? Here am I, hysterical with excitement about this new baby arriving, and you go 'right'."

Michael quipped back: "I mean, on an excitement level, you get hysterical as a pretty low level I would say."

He did, however, go on to say: "I'm very pleased and very happy about that wonderful news, and I think Jack will make a wonderful father."