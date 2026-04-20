Jack Whitehall faces cheeky X-rated heckle during £250k Cotswolds wedding with Roxy Horner

Jack Whitehall found himself on the receiving end of a cheeky, X-rated shout from friends during his wedding celebrations over the weekend. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Star-studded guests jeer in cheeky nod to his Who Do You Think You Are? revelation as he marries Roxy Horner.

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Jack Whitehall found himself on the receiving end of a cheeky, X-rated shout from friends during his lavish wedding celebrations with model Roxy Horner over the weekend (April 18).

The 37-year-old tied the knot with the 34-year-old at Euridge Manor, a 17th-century estate in the Cotswolds, where the couple hosted a star-studded event reportedly costing around £250,000.

True to form for a comedian’s wedding, the day didn’t pass without laughs. At one point, Jack was seen rowing across the estate’s lake, a romantic gesture that quickly turned comedic when guests began shouting: “Shagger" at him.

Jack Whitehall tied the knot with Roxy Horner at Euridge Manor, a 17th-century estate in the Cotswolds. Picture: Instagram

The remark is thought to be a nod to his appearance on Who Do You Think You Are? in 2019, when he joked about discovering a scandalous ancestor.

During the episode, he described his great-great-grandfather, a salesman who died of syphilis, as “a bit of a shagger".

The couple’s relationship dates back to 2020, when they began dating during lockdown.

They welcomed their daughter, Elsie in September 2023 and got engaged in December 2024 before finally saying “I do” this weekend.

Earlier in the day, he had been seen arriving at the venue clutching what was believed to be his groom’s speech — something friends say he was “extremely nervous” about delivering.

The wedding brought together a high-profile guest list, including James Corden, Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff, and David Gardner. Picture: Getty

The wedding brought together a high-profile guest list, including James Corden, Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff, and David Gardner.

Many had also attended Jack’s stag do in Soho just weeks earlier. The venue itself, owned by Jigsaw founder John Robinson, is known for its privacy, with 450 acres of landscaped grounds featuring a boating lake, orangery, ballroom, pergola draped in wisteria, and even a helipad.

Security on the day was tight, with guests asked to switch off phones and avoid sharing content online.

Roxy is said to have worn two gowns by designer Galia Lahav, reportedly costing up to £16,000 each.

One was reserved for the ceremony, while a second, described as easier to move in, was worn for the evening celebrations.

She had spent “a long, long time” searching for the perfect dress. Her bridal party included models Sophie Longford and Milly Slinger, dressed in peach-toned gowns, while the couple’s young daughter played a role as flower girl.

Jack, meanwhile, opted for a classic black tie look, complete with a flower buttonhole and a pair of £800 Christian Louboutin shoes.

The day was designed to run well into the early hours, with celebrations beginning at 4pm and expected to continue until at least 2am, featuring live music and dancing.

Ahead of the wedding, Jack had joked that the occasion would feel like “Downton Abbey meets EastEnders”, referencing the coming together of two very different families.

Jack Whitehall spills secrets from his wild stag do 👀

Speaking previously, he said: “My family are gilet-wearing chinless toffs, and her family are proper Cockney, all West Ham fans, proper salt of the earth. It’s the first time our families are ever coming together.”

There was also anticipation around the speeches. Jack had admitted he was bracing himself for his brother Barney’s best man speech, after delivering what he described as a “savage” one at his sibling’s own wedding.

“There were a few low blows he wasn’t too appreciative of. He’s going to have his opportunity to get his revenge on the big day. I’m bracing myself for that.”