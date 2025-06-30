Jacob Fearnley's age, girlfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

30 June 2025, 13:30

Jacob Fearnley is taking part in various tennis championships
Jacob Fearnley is taking part in various tennis championships. Picture: Getty/Instagram/@jakefearnley01

By Hope Wilson

How old is Jacob Fearnley, where is he from, who is his girlfriend, does he have Instagram, how tall is he and what is his net worth?

Jacob Fearnley may be young, but he's certainly made his mark on the tennis community as he strives to win Wimbledon 2025.

The rising star will be face tough competition against fellow tennis favourites Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner, as he attempts to further his sporting career to reach new heights. He'll be flying the flag for the Brits alongside Harriet Dart and Emma Raducanu as we cheer him on to win at home.

As his profile continues to grow, many fans are keen to learn more about Jacob's life away from the court including his family life and how he got into the sport.

Here is everything you need to know about Jacob including his age, where he's from, his girlfriend, net worth, Instagram and height.

Jacob Fearnley is taking part in Wimbledon 2025
Jacob Fearnley is taking part in Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Jacob Fearnley?

Tennis ace Jacob was born July 15th 2001 and celebrated his 23rd birthday in 2024. Despite his young age, Jacob has managed to carve out a successful tennis career, taking part in the Australian Open and French Open as well as being part of the Great Britain Davis Cup Team.

Where is Jacob Fearnley from?

Jacob was born in Worcester, but moved to Dalkeith, just outside of Edinburgh when he was two-years-old. The star began his tennis career in his grandfather's back garden at the age of four before moving to the U.S. where he played tennis as Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jacob Fearnley is a rising star in the tennis world
Jacob Fearnley is a rising star in the tennis world. Picture: Getty

What is Jacob Fearnley's net worth?

While his exact net worth isn't know, Jacob is estimated to have accumulated around $1,056,251 in career prize money, according to ATP Tour. The rising star has partnered with brands such as PROTEKT and ProMondo Sports which are sure to have added to his bank balance.

Who is Jacob Fearnley's girlfriend?

British tennis star Jacob has been in a relationship with fellow Texas Christian University alum Keagan Polk since 2022, with the pair celebrating their three year anniversary in 2025.

The Sun report that the couple met through their love of sports, with Keagan being an avid volleyball player. She is said to have graduated with degree in accounting and now works for a tax company in Texas.

Jacob Fearnley is in a relationship with Keagan Polk
Jacob Fearnley is in a relationship with Keagan Polk. Picture: Instagram/@jakefearnley01

What is Jacob Fearnley's Instagram?

Fans can follow Jacob on Instagram @jakefearnley01 where he often shares images of his career highlights as well as his relationship with Keegan.

How tall is Jacob Fearnley?

Standing at 6ft tall, Jacob is slightly shorter than fellow British tennis aces Cameron Norrie who is 6ft 2in and 6ft 4in Jack Draper.

