Why did Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne split? The real reason for their break-up revealed

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have reportedly called it quits. Picture: Instagram/@jacjossa/Getty

By Hope Wilson

After rumours of their split began, the reason for Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa's marriage ending has reportedly been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jacqueline Jossa, 32, and Dan Osborne, 33, have reportedly ended their marriage following the revelation the TOWIE star bought a home without his wife knowing.

According to MailOnline, the EastEnders actress was was left feeling "betrayed" after her husband bought a house in Essex which "reignited old trust issues" between the couple.

A source told the publication: "Dan bought a house last year without telling Jacqueline until the final stages."

They added: "He put the wheels in motion because he believed their relationship was coming to an end and with Jacqueline owning their marital home, he needed to look after his future.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa are reported to have split. Picture: Getty

The source continued: "It caused a blazing row between them and the trust, which was already fragmented, really suffered."

An official statement from the couple given to The Sun stated: "Jacqueline and Dan are handling things privately, choosing to keep their lives and relationship out of the public eye.

"They kindly ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this together.

"Their children remain their top priority, surrounded by love and care from both parents, something that will never change.

"Above all, Jacqueline and Dan have each other's and their children's best interests at heart. There will be no further comment."

Dan Osborne reportedly bought a home without Jacqueline Jossa knowing. Picture: Getty

Dan and Jacqueline share daughters Ella, 10, and Mia, six, and tied the knot in 2017.

However this isn't the first time the couple have experienced relationship woes, with infidelity rumours dogging their partnership for years.

In 2018 Dan was linked with Love Island star Gabby Allen after the two were pictured on a yacht together. Speculation regarding their friendship gained further interest when the pair took part in Celebrity Big Brother that same year.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have been married for seven years. Picture: Getty

Whilst neither Dan nor Gabby revealed what went on between the two of them, the Love Island All Stars winner did comment on their connection in 2025.

Gabby told The Sun: "That literally hasn't crossed my mind for years.

"I feel like I'm so far removed from that situation now, that I don't know, it's mad that people would like even bring it up but I suppose people are interested in that aren't they?

"I mean me and Dan were just mates, but we weren't that good mates to like warrant continuing a friendship."

Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen starred on Celebrity Big Brother together in 2018. Picture: Channel 5

Gabby continued: "It's like that was a long time ago and we knew each other for a very short amount of time and that was it.

"I just hope that, like, that doesn't cause issues for, like, them because it was a very long time and I feel like everybody's moved on and I hope they're really happy."