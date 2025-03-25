Jacqueline Jossa's 'final straw' revealed as Dan Osbourne 'kept secrets' for over a year

25 March 2025, 11:36 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 11:37

The couple have called time on their eight-year marriage.
The couple have called time on their eight-year marriage. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osbourne announced in March that their rocky eight-year marriage had come to an end.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jacqueline Jossa's 'final straw' has been revealed after a source claimed that Dan Osbourne had been 'keeping secrets' from his wife during the last 12 months of their marriage.

The TOWIE star, 33, allegedly hid information from the Eastenders actress, 32, in the final year of their relationship, which is thought to have contributed to their split.

The couple announced they had separated after 12 years together in a joint statement earlier this month, but admitted they were working hard to prioritise their two children in the fall out.

Now details of the break-up have started to emerge, with one insider explaining the mother-of-two knew their eight-year marriage was coming to an end.

Dan has been 'keeping secrets' from Jacqueline for over a year, a source claimed.
Dan has been 'keeping secrets' from Jacqueline for over a year, a source claimed. Picture: Instagram

A source told Heat magazine: "This split isn't a shock for Jac, it's been a long time coming.

"Dan keeping things from her this past year has only pushed her towards the decision, especially him buying his own house to protect himself financially.

"After everything they have been through, that was the final straw.

"Seemingly planning his own future outside of their marriage felt like the ultimate betrayal and a sad sign that things really were over between them."

The pair share two daughters, Ella and Mia, while Dan is also dad to son Teddy.
The pair share two daughters, Ella and Mia, while Dan is also dad to son Teddy. Picture: Instagram

Jacqueline, who shares daughters Ella, 10, and Mia, six, with Dan, broke her silence on the split following reports the former reality star had purchased a property behind her back.

She took to Instagram to slam social media users for speculating on why their marriage had come to an end, addressing the matter head-on.

Jac wrote: "What happened to in a world where you can be anything be kind ay?

"Daniel and I are talking constantly, there is no big feud, stop looking for one.

"He bought a house for investment purposes. You always have to try and make someone the victim and someone the villain, which just isn't the case."

The insider said the actress wants to focus on her career.
The insider said the actress wants to focus on her career. Picture: Instagram

The actress, who plays Lauren Branning in the BBC soap, insisted she remained amicable with the father of her girls and begged people to take a step back from her personal life.

She wrote: "We are a team and working to look after our beautiful children. The sources the 'pals' the everything else in between. Is TOOO MUCH for anyone to take. Leave us alone.

"People who make out they are fans of me... please understand that trolling and bashing another human being isn't okay and never will be.

"You'll be blocked and deleted."

The exes are trying to remain amicable for their kids.
The exes are trying to remain amicable for their kids. Picture: Instagram

Following Jacqueline's comments on social media, the source claimed she was now focusing on the future as an actress and her new life as a single mum.

The insider told Heat: "Jac doesn’t want to feel bitter.

"She is already looking ahead and gunning for a big comeback after putting her career aside for so many years and dimming her light because there was always some slight jealousy from Dan.

"She wants to tell her side of the story, re-establish herself as an actress and go on another reality show.

"She wants to spend the next few years becoming the main character of her own life again. To Jac, that would be the best revenge there is."

