Jacqueline Jossa 'wants to save marriage' to Dan Osborne for 'one reason'

21 March 2025, 14:54

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne announced their separation in March.
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne announced their separation in March. Picture: Instagram/@jacjossa

By Claire Blackmore

Jacqueline Jossa is reportedly fighting to get her relationship with Dan Osbourne "back on track" following their shock split.

Jacqueline Jossa wants to save her eight-year marriage to Dan Osbourne for the sake of the "family unit", an insider has claimed.

The Eastenders actress, 32, is reportedly fighting to get her relationship "back on track" with the former TOWIE hunk, 33, after they called it quits earlier this month.

According to sources, the couple, who share daughters Ella, 10, and Mia, six, are already living apart with the soap star remaining at their £2million Essex mansion, while Dan has moved out.

But after a series of crisis talks with "no conversation about divorce", a friend close to Jacqueline has hinted that she is hoping for a reconciliation.

Jacqueline reportedly "wants to try to get back on track" with Dan.
Jacqueline reportedly "wants to try to get back on track" with Dan. Picture: Instagram

"Jacqueline and Dan have effectively ended the marriage but she wants to try to get back on track," the pal revealed to The Sun.

"Things have been very difficult between them but she still has love for Dan.

"He’s still not living at the family home but he and Jacqueline are talking things through. There has been no conversation about divorce."

Reports claimed the breakdown of their marriage came after Dan purchased a property behind Jacqueline's back during a "rocky patch".

Following their shock split, a friend of the I'm A Celeb champion's explained that she felt "betrayed" by his actions, which had "reignited old trust issues".

The pair share two daughters, Ella, 10, and Mia, six.
The pair share two daughters, Ella, 10, and Mia, six. Picture: Instagram

In March, the former couple released an official statement to The Sun, saying their two girls remained "top priority" as they navigated life as newly single parents.

But friends of the actress have since confessed Jacqueline doesn't want to let her marriage go, telling the paper: "Dan and Jac have been through so much over the years and have really worked at the relationship.

"She loves him so much, and they have overcome worse things in the past.

"The kids are always their priority and that’s why everyone thinks they’ll make it up and get back together - they really are a little family unit so for that to be over something would have had to go very very wrong.

"Everyone thinks they’ll get back together once they’re over this rocky patch."

Friends are urging the soap star to think twice about a reconciliation, a source claimed.
Friends are urging the soap star to think twice about a reconciliation, a source claimed. Picture: Instagram

In the wake of their separation, those close to Jacqueline have allegedly urged her to "take time and really think" about whether getting back together is the right decision.

A source told The Mirror: "Jacqueline's friends are worried she's been through so much heartbreak and don't want her to get hurt again.

"They want her to take her time and really think about what the best decision for the whole family is, but it's tough when she's so heartbroken and wants to save the marriage."

The couple first met in 2013 and tied the knot four years later.
The couple first met in 2013 and tied the knot four years later. Picture: Instagram

Jacqueline and Dan first met back in 2013 and announced they were pregnant just a year later.

The couple welcomed daughter Ella in February 2015 and got engaged a few months after she was born, with Dan sharing the romantic proposal online.

In 2017, they tied the knot in a glamorous Cheshire ceremony – shortly before Mia was born in 2018.

Their relationship has been plagued by cheating rumours in the last decade, with Dan allegedly being linked to Love Island's Gabby Allen and Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Ayling.

