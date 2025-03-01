Jade Thirlwall facts: Little Mix singer's age, boyfriend, parents and career explained

Jade Thirlwall in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Jade Thirlwall burst onto the music scene in 2011 as one-fourth of Little Mix, the girl group that made history as the first to win The X Factor.

The South Shields native transformed from a shy auditionee into a confident global superstar, bringing her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence to chart-topping hits like 'Shout Out to My Ex' and 'Wings'.

Beyond her musical talents, Jade has established herself as a fashion icon and outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and racial equality.

Here all the important facts about the talented singer: