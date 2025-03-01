Jade Thirlwall facts: Little Mix singer's age, boyfriend, parents and career explained

1 March 2025, 13:00 | Updated: 1 March 2025, 15:00

Jade Thirlwall in 2023
Jade Thirlwall in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Jade Thirlwall burst onto the music scene in 2011 as one-fourth of Little Mix, the girl group that made history as the first to win The X Factor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The South Shields native transformed from a shy auditionee into a confident global superstar, bringing her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence to chart-topping hits like 'Shout Out to My Ex' and 'Wings'.

Beyond her musical talents, Jade has established herself as a fashion icon and outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and racial equality.

Here all the important facts about the talented singer:

  1. How old is Jade Thirlwall and where is she from?

    Jade in 2013
    Jade in 2013. Picture: Getty

    Jade Thirlwall was born on December 26th, 1992. She celebrated her 3nd birthday in 2024.

    Jade hails from South Shields, a coastal town in Tyne and Wear in northeast England. Her heritage is a rich blend of Yemeni and Egyptian from her maternal side, while her father has English roots.

    Her parents are Norma Badwi and James Thirlwall, who separated when Jade was young. She has an older brother named Karl Thirlwall, with whom she grew up in South Shields.

    As a child, she attended a Muslim school to learn how to read and write in Arabic and attended church.

    Jade's grandfather Mohammed Ahmed Saleh Badwi, a devoted Muslim, moved to South Shields from Yemen, and worked as a fireman and a labourer. Her great-grandfather was from Egypt.

  2. How did she get her start in music and when were Little Mix formed?

    Little Mix in 2019
    Little Mix in 2019. Picture: Getty

    As a child, Jade honed her talents at local singing competitions in South Shields, gradually building confidence despite battling anorexia during her teen years.

    Her persistence led her to audition for The X Factor twice before her successful third attempt in 2011.

    That pivotal year changed everything. After initially auditioning as a solo artist, Jade was placed in a group called Rhythmix alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The group later renamed themselves Little Mix due to copyright issues with a children's charity.

    Under the mentorship of Tulisa Contostavlos, Little Mix made history in December 2011 as the first group to win The X Factor UK.

  3. Who is Jade's boyfriend?

    Jade and Jordan in 2024
    Jade and Jordan in 2024. Picture: Getty

    Jade is dating Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens.

    In July 2020, they were first spotted out in public together and by September that year they confirmed their relationship on social media.

    Ever since, they regularly appear together on each other's socials, and Jordan has been a vocal supporter of her solo career, appearing on shows like Jools Holland's Hootenanny.

  4. When is her debut solo album released?

    JADE - Angel Of My Dreams (Official Video)

    Jade is expected to release her debut studio album in 2025.

    As of March 2025, she has released three solo singles to get critical acclaim: 'Angel of My Dreams', 'Fantasy' and 'It Girl'.

