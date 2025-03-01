Jade Thirlwall thanks her "Little Mix sisters" after winning first solo BRIT Award

Jade wins her first solo BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Jade couldn't quite believe it when she heard she had won a BRIT Award tonight (March 1st).

Despite not having released her debut solo album yet, Jade's first few singles were enough to see her crowned Best Pop Artist at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

The Little Mix singer accepted her award from the Sugababes, and she was clearly overcome with emotion upon hearing her name.

Jade thanked her team in her speech, before thanking her bandmates in Little Mix, which was met with cheers from the O2 crowd.

"I love you so much, I wouldn't have this award without them, they changed my life so much," she tells the audience.

Later on when talking to Jack Whitehall, she teased a potential Little Mix reunion - perhaps even with former member Jesy Nelson - as she said it could be "like Five", who recently announced their return as a full five-piece.

JADE's Emotional Reaction To Winning Pop Act | The BRIT Awards 2025

She also thanked her family, saying: "Thank you for making me feel like it was a realistic goal to be a pop star."

Jade later performed her track 'Angel of My Dreams' at the event.

Little Mix had previously won three BRIT Awards, but this was Jade's first as a solo artist, and the first to be won by any Little Mix member.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter opened the show with a medley of hits including her 2024 smash 'Espresso', and Charli XCX was the biggest winner of the night, taking home five in total.

Myles Smith won the BRITs Rising Star award, before giving an impassioned speech about the poor state of funding for the British music industry. He then performed a couple of songs including the massive 'Stargazing'.

There were also wins for Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Fender, Chappell Roan, The Last Dinner Party, Stormzy and Ezra Collective among others.

Jack Whitehall hosted the BRITs for the fifth time, having last done so in 2021.