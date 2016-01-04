Will Smith's Son Jaden Models WOMEN'S Clothes In Inspiring Ad Campaign.

The trendy teenager has often garnered attention for his quirky style, but he will be sure to turn heads with his latest modelling campaign for Louis Vuitton.

Only Jaden Smith could pull of an outfit made for women and actually make it look cool!

The eccentric young star, who's father is actor Will Smith, is heading up a new campaign for Louis Vuitton where he poses alongside female models to showcase the fashion house's latest collection.

Jaden is seen wearing a moto jacket and metal embroidered skirt as he vogues for the camera in snaps taken by famed photographer by Bruce Weber.