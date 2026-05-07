Tributes pour in for TOWIE star Jake Hall after his shock death, aged 35

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall has died aged 35 following what police are describing as a “tragic accident” in Spain. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Former reality TV star remembered as police investigate “tragic accident” in Spain.

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Former The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall has died aged 35 following what police are describing as a “tragic accident” in Spain.

Jake, who also worked as a model and fashion designer, was found dead at around 7.30am on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida, Mallorca.

He is believed to have suffered fatal head injuries, reportedly caused by shards of glass, and Spanish authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Jake, who also worked as a model and fashion designer, was found dead at around 7.30am on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida, Mallorca. Picture: Getty

A police source told The Sun: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

As part of the ongoing inquiry, four men and two women were reportedly questioned after officers were called to the property early on Wednesday morning (06.05.26). No arrests have been made at this stage.

A source told the publication: “Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting.”

News of Hall’s death has left those closest to him devastated, particularly his former partner, Swedish model Misse Beqiri, with whom he shares nine-year-old daughter River.

News of Hall’s death has left those closest to him devastated, particularly his former partner, Swedish model Misse Beqiri (pictured), with whom he shares nine-year-old daughter River. Picture: Getty

A statement issued through representatives to Tyla, read: “At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss... The family ask for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately”.

Tributes have also been pouring in across social media, with friends and former colleagues sharing their shock and sadness.

Legendary DJ Fat Tony wrote: “Devastating news we Love you such an awful loss to the world you beautiful man x”

Blue singer Anthony Costa posted: “So sad what a lovely bloke you were mate R.I.P”

Author and motivational speaker Roxie Nafousi wrote: “Jake :( you were such a sweet soul, I always loved our catch ups… I know things weren’t always easy for you but you never gave up and you really loved your little girl more than anything in the world. This is so devastating. Keep dancing up in heaven. Rest in peace”.

Jake Hall first rose to prominence on The Only Way Is Essex in 2015, appearing across multiple series as part of the show’s wider social circle.

He was also previously linked to several high-profile relationships, including with Chloe Lewis, and had a brief engagement to Ladies of London star Misse Beqiri in 2018.

His life in the public eye was not without difficulty. In 2016, Hall survived a stabbing incident, an event that later formed part of the turbulent narrative surrounding his time in the spotlight.

His sudden death comes just months after another former TOWIE star, Jordan Wright, died in Thailand aged 33, adding to a tragic period for cast members of the long-running reality series.

He was also previously linked to several high-profile relationships, including with Chloe Lewis (pictured in 2015). Picture: Getty

On Instagram, Hall’s final post has now been flooded with tributes from fans, many expressing heartbreak for his young daughter.

Messages included: “So shocked to see that he has passed away. So young really sad for him, and his little daughter. Just awful...” and “RIP Jake this is so hard to believe, aww your poor little girl, you could tell she worshiped you...”

Another fan wrote: “R.I.P so shocked thoughts are with your family and friends”.