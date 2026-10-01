James Acaster facts: Where he's from, age, height, girlfriend, career and more

1 October 2026, 19:30

James Acaster has become one of Britain's most recognisable comedians.
James Acaster has become one of Britain's most recognisable comedians. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

James Acaster is one of Britain's best-known comedians – but how old is he, where is he from and does he have a girlfriend? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Traitors star.

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James Acaster has become one of Britain's most recognisable comedians, rising from the comedy circuit to become a familiar face on shows including Taskmaster, Mock The Week and Would I Lie To You?

The comedian has also found huge success with his podcast Off Menu, which he hosts alongside Ed Gamble, as well as his Netflix stand-up specials and books.

He's now taking part in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors, but how old is James Acaster, where is he from and who is his partner?

Here's everything you need to know about the superstar comedian.

The comedian has also found huge success with his podcast Off Menu, which he hosts alongside Ed Gamble, as well as his Netflix stand-up specials and books.
The comedian has also found huge success with his podcast Off Menu, which he hosts alongside Ed Gamble, as well as his Netflix stand-up specials and books. Picture: Getty

Who is James Acaster?

From: Kettering, Northamptonshire

Instagram: @official_james_acaster

James Acaster is a comedian, actor, writer and podcaster from Kettering, Northamptonshire, born on January 9th 1985.

He began performing stand-up in the late 2000s and quickly became a familiar name on the UK comedy circuit.

James went on to make regular appearances on TV shows including Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Taskmaster.

His comedy career has also seen him receive five consecutive Edinburgh Comedy Award nominations for Best Comedy Show between 2012 and 2016.

How tall is James Acaster?

James Acaster is reportedly 6ft 1in, which is around 1.85m.

How did James Acaster become famous?

James first began making a name for himself on the stand-up circuit before moving into television.

He performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and received his first Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination for his 2012 show Prompt.

He subsequently became a regular on comedy panel shows including Mock The Week, helping to introduce him to a much wider television audience.

James also appeared as a contestant on Taskmaster in 2016, competing alongside Joe Lycett, Jon Richardson, Noel Fielding and Katherine Ryan.

His stand-up career continued to grow, and in March 2018 he became the first UK comedian to shoot more than one Netflix Original special when his four-part series James Acaster: Repertoire was released worldwide.

James Acaster: Repertoire | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The collection brought together his shows Recognise, Represent, Reset and Recap, and was praised by critics for its unusual structure, surreal humour and intricate storytelling.

What is James Acaster's podcast?

James Acaster is the co-host of the hugely popular podcast Off Menu, alongside fellow comedian Ed Gamble.

The pair play fictional restaurant owners who invite a celebrity guest to choose their "dream meal", from their starter and main course to dessert and a drink.

Guests have included a huge range of famous faces, with the podcast becoming one of the UK's best-known comedy podcasts.

James has also hosted Perfect Sounds, a podcast about his love of music.

James Acaster is very private about his love life and does not currently have a publicly confirmed girlfriend.
James Acaster is very private about his love life and does not currently have a publicly confirmed girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Does James Acaster have a girlfriend?

James Acaster is very private about his love life and does not currently have a publicly confirmed girlfriend.

James and New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo reportedly dated after meeting through the comedy circuit, before splitting in 2017.

He was also previously in a relationship with actress and comedian Louise Ford.

James later incorporated aspects of their break-up into his stand-up material, including his critically acclaimed show Repertoire.

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