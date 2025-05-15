James Argent releases statement after he's arrested for domestic violence against girlfriend

15 May 2025, 13:41 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 13:43

James Argent, 37, has released a short statement to the press following his arrest on the Costa del Sol
James Argent, 37, has released a short statement to the press following his arrest on the Costa del Sol.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Former TOWIE star James 'Arg' Argent has broken his silence after he admitted the charge of domestic violence against his girlfriend, Nicoline Artursson, in a Spanish court this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Argent, 37, has released a short statement to the press following his arrest on the Costa del Sol (May 14), where he allegedly pushed his girlfriend, former Miss Sweden Nicoline Artursson, who then fell down the stairs.

According to reports from The Sun, Arg was in Nicoline's apartment with her when he "turned aggressive" and attempted to "force her out of the front door".

During the alleged struggle, James pushed his girlfriend of 11-months and she fell down the steps - it is believed she suffered injuries and required hospital treatment.

The former TOWIE (The Only Way Is Essex) star - also known as 'Arg' - said he was "devastated" by what had happened, a day after he admitted to the charge of domestic violence and given a six-month suspended sentence, but added that he has "not relapsed" from his years of sobriety following a battle with substance abuse.

James Argent was on holiday with Nicoline, 32, when the incident took place
James Argent was on holiday with Nicoline, 32, when the incident took place.

In a short statement, released to the Mail Online, Arg said on the matter: "I haven't relapsed. I am still three years and four months clean and sober. I am devastated by what's happened."

James Argent was on holiday with Nicoline, 32, when the incident took place; neighbours reportedly called the police after they heard the beauty queen screaming in La Cala de Mijas. After his arrest, Arg spent several hours in police cells before admitting to a charge of domestic violence in court.

On the same day of the incident, he appeared before the Court of Violence against Women, in Fuengirola. A spokesman for the Spanish Ministry of Justice said Argent "acknowledges the facts and admits the penalty," before adding that the crime was "ill-treatment in the field of gender violence".

The same spokesperson revealed that James will also be required to complete a gender violence rehabilitation course as part of his sentence, which is six-months suspended. This suspension, however, will be lifted if he "fails to comply with the measure imposed".

"The suspension would be lifted if [Argent] fails to comply with the measures imposed," the spokesman added.

As well as a suspended sentence, James has also received a restraining order which stops him from seeing or contacting Nicoline.

