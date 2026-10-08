James Blunt facts: Singer's age, military career, songs, wife and more revealed

James Blunt is a global pop star with a military background. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From army captain to global pop star, here’s everything you need to know about James Blunt including his net worth.

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James Blunt is one of those celebrities whose life story is considerably more surprising than his reputation as the man behind 'You’re Beautiful' might suggest.

Before becoming a global music pop star, the singer-songwriter was a British Army officer who served in Kosovo.

He has also lived with Carrie Fisher, owned a nightclub in his Ibiza home and once joked that he would change his name to whatever his fans chose.

Here are some facts you might not know about James Blunt including his age, net worth, family life and more.

James Blunt has led an interesting life which includes owning a nightclub. Picture: Getty

Who is James Blunt and how old is he?

Age: 52

From: Tidworth, Hampshire

Instagram: @jamesblunt

James is an English singer-songwriter who shot to fame with his 2004 hit 'You're Beautiful'.

Born James Hillier Blount on February 22, 1974, he grew up in a military family, with his father Charles Blount serving as a colonel in the British Army and a helicopter pilot.

Because of his father's career, James spent parts of his childhood living in England, Cyprus, Hong Kong and Germany.

He was sent to boarding school aged seven, and to Harrow School, when he was 13-years-old.

Was James Blunt in the army?

After Harrow, James Blunt went on to study at the University of Bristol before joining the British Army and attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

He was commissioned as a captain after graduating from Sandhurst and served as an officer in the Household Cavalry.

In 1999, he was deployed to Kosovo as part of the NATO peacekeeping force, where he served as a reconnaissance officer and famously kept a guitar strapped to his tank.

James left the Army in 2002 and went on to pursue a career in music, signing a record deal with Custard Records.

James Blunt - You're Beautiful (Official Music Video) [4K]

How did James Blunt become famous?

James rose to fame after releasing his debut album Back to Bedlam in 2004.

The album became a huge international success, helped by the release of his breakthrough single 'You’re Beautiful' in 2004.

The song reached number one in the UK and US and became one of the biggest hits of the year.

Back to Bedlam went on to become one of the best-selling albums of the 2000s.

James has won a string of major music awards, including two BRIT Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an MTV Europe Music Award and a Q Award.

James is appearing on the current season of Celebrity Traitors, while his latest album, Airplane Mode, is set to be released on November 6, 2026.

James Blunt opens up about his Chelsea pub

Who is James Blunt's wife and children?

James Blunt married Sofia Wellesley, a lawyer, in 2014.

Sofia is the daughter of Lord John Wellesley, the 8th Earl Cowley, and comes from a family with aristocratic connections.

The couple have two children and divide their time between their home in Ibiza and elsewhere.

James Blunt married Sofia Wellesley a lawyer, in 2014. Picture: Getty

What is James Blunt's net worth?

James Blunt’s net worth is estimated at around £15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, although there is no confirmed figure.

His wealth comes largely from his hugely successful music career and he has also invested in property and hospitality businesses, including the Fox & Pheasant pub in Chelsea.

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