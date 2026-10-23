James Bond casting 'down to four actors' as final screen tests take place this week

The search for the next James Bond has reportedly reached its final stages. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

The race to become 007 is heating up, with a major casting decision expected before the end of the year.

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The search for the next James Bond has reportedly reached its final stages, with four actors remaining in contention for the iconic role as screen tests are expected to take place next week.

The Crown star Josh O’Connor, Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden and Eternity star Callum Turner are among those being considered, alongside a fourth performer whose identity has not been revealed, according to Hollywood trade publication Deadline.

The tests were initially scheduled for earlier this month but were postponed because of diary clashes, insiders told the publication.

Amazon MGM Studios, which took control of the franchise’s creative direction last year, has yet to confirm when a decision will be announced.

Josh O’Connor (pictured), 36, became internationally recognised for playing Prince Charles in the third and fourth series of Netflix’s The Crown. Picture: Getty

The role has remained unfilled since Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the British secret agent in No Time to Die in 2021, bringing his 15-year tenure as 007 to an end.

All three publicly named contenders have established careers across film, television and theatre, although each would bring a different screen persona to the part.

Josh O’Connor, 36, became internationally recognised for playing Prince Charles in the third and fourth series of Netflix’s The Crown.

His performance earned him both an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Since then, the actor has taken on a varied selection of roles, including Mr Elton in the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, an archaeologist in La Chimera and tennis player Patrick Zweig in Challengers, alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

Jack Lowden (pictured), also 36, has become a familiar face to audiences through his portrayal of MI5 agent River Cartwright in Apple TV’s espionage drama Slow Horses. Picture: Getty

Jack Lowden, also 36, has become a familiar face to audiences through his portrayal of MI5 agent River Cartwright in Apple TV’s espionage drama Slow Horses, in which he stars opposite Gary Oldman.

The Scottish actor began his career in theatre before gaining wider attention in the BBC adaptation of War & Peace.

His accolades include two BAFTA Awards and a Laurence Olivier Award.

He is married to Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan and is also set to play Mr Darcy in Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Callum Turner, 36, has attracted attention for his performances in both British and American productions.

He received a BAFTA leading actor nomination in 2020 for his role in the thriller series The Capture and has since appeared in films including Eternity, opposite Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen, and the science-fiction romantic comedy One Night Only, alongside Monica Barbaro.

The actor married pop star Dua Lipa this year, adding further public interest to his possible casting.

Callum Turner (pictured), 36, has attracted attention for his performances in both British and American productions. Picture: Getty

The casting process has reportedly been under way since the beginning of summer, with Nina Gold, the Oscar-nominated casting director known for Game of Thrones, The Crown and The Day of the Jackal, helping to identify potential successors to Craig.

Other names previously linked to the role include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James and Henry Cavill, although there has been no official confirmation that any of them were formally shortlisted.

The latest developments come as Amazon MGM Studios takes the franchise in a new direction following its acquisition of creative control from longtime Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson last year.

Amy Pascal, who will produce the next film, offered a glimpse into the studio’s thinking in August, suggesting an announcement could come before the year is out.

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Speaking to Deadline, she said: “I would say [an announcement by] the end of the year is a good bet.”

She added that the team was approaching the decision carefully, acknowledging the challenge of following Craig’s acclaimed interpretation of the character.

“Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow,” she said, adding that the next iteration needed to be “really different” and “stirring” and “exciting”.

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