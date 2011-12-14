Tom Cruise: James Bond is no comparison

When asked to choose between Ethan Hunt, James Bond and Jason Bourne should the world be in danger, Cruise was unequivocal in his response.

The star reportedly said, 'Of course Ethan! I don't know what to say. I'm a fan of all that. I'm a fan of Bond and I'm a fan of Bourne, but Ethan’s different. It’s a different experience.'



Cruise has a reputation for doing his own dangerous stunts, but Ghost Protocol sees him performing his most death-defying yet: scaling the tallest building in the world.



Cruise trained for months before attempting to climb the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. 'We were worried about the temperature of the building because the sun was hitting it. There were a lot of different elements. It's not just one take - it's eight or so hours a day. It was a great challenge.'

Léa Seydoux, who portrays Sabine Moreau in the film, has spoken of her great working relationship with Cruise. She reportedly said, 'It was a great gift for me, because I think he’s one of the best actors. It was fantastic'.



Simon Pegg, who plays an IMF technical field agent in the film, contributed to the fun on set. Cruise reportedly said, 'It was all of us [cracking jokes]. It was really fun when we all got together. Brad Bird [the Director] is very funny also.'



