James Bond in Regis… Bognor Regis

The new James Bond film, Skyfall, is being filmed in the unexpected region of Bognor Regis.

After previous films taking place in places like Monaco, Bali and Hong Kong, Bognor Regis seems decidedly unglamorous.



Skyfall was originally planned to be filmed in six different countries. Bond films are famed for exotic and unique locations from across the globe, but 'technical and financial difficulties' mean the spy will be visiting the seaside resort.



'To say some of the cast an crew are a bit gutted is an understatement,' a source reportedly conceded.

Skyfall is currently scheduled for release in October this year.