James Bourne breaks silence after quitting Busted tour over major health concerns

James Bourne has spoken publicly for the first time since stepping away from Busted's headline tour last year. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Busted star has opened up about pulling out of the band's tour as he undergoes for an undisclosed illness.

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James Bourne has spoken publicly for the first time since stepping away from Busted's headline tour last year.

The singer-songwriter, 42, was forced to withdraw from the Busted vs McFly arena tour in September after becoming seriously ill just days before the opening show in Birmingham.

At the time, his sudden absence shocked fans, with bandmates Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson confirming that his health had deteriorated rapidly.

Just before announcing his withdrawal last September, James shared a heartfelt statement explaining that, despite months of anticipation for the tour, ongoing medical concerns meant he was simply not well enough to perform.

The singer-songwriter, 42, was forced to withdraw from the Busted vs McFly arena tour in September 2025 (pictured at V Festival in 2017). Picture: Getty

Writing on Instagram, James posted: "The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as l've been all year for this tour to begin, I'm really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows :-("

He continued: "There's a lot of information I still don't have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now."

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Now, months later, James has revealed to The Sun he channelled that difficult period into creativity, using the time away from touring to finish a new album created for his musical Murder At The Gates.

The record, written alongside acclaimed American playwright Steven Sater, is due for release on July 1 after a development process spanning 13 years.

At the time, James's sudden absence shocked fans, with bandmates Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson (pictured) confirming that his health had deteriorated rapidly. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the project, James admitted there were moments when he feared he might never complete it.

“I didn’t want my health to stop me from promoting this project because I’ve put 13 years of my life into it,” James said.

“There was a fear of not finishing it. But I knew I had to finish it and give this to the people.

“There’s like a few people that have been waiting for it. There are hardcore fans who show to up for everything – and I have been speaking about this for a long time.

"It feels so good to now have this as a finished product. And it’s the first album I’ve ever produced. So I’m proud of it.”

He explained that his health struggles unexpectedly gave him the time he needed to finish the work, describing it as finding a positive in an otherwise painful situation.

Although he was devastated to miss touring, something he says he loves, he chose to focus his energy on bringing the album to life instead.

The interview marks James Bourne's first major public comments since revealing earlier this year that he is preparing to undergo major surgery for an undisclosed illness.

Read more: Matt Willis shares worrying health update on Busted bandmate James Bourne

In an emotional Instagram post shared in April, the Busted star said doctors had devised a treatment plan that includes surgery, which he hopes will both extend his life and eventually allow him to return to performing.

While acknowledging how difficult it has been to step away from music, he reassured fans that he remained optimistic about the future, writing that "there is hope."

His social media activity has since sparked further concern after his Instagram account unexpectedly disappeared earlier this month, prompting speculation among fans. No explanation has been given for its deletion.

Following James's April health update, bandmate Matt Willis offered reassurance during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Matt said James had become seriously ill shortly before rehearsals for the tour began, forcing the difficult decision for him to sit out the shows.

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However, he told viewers that his friend was recovering and "on the mend."

Busted also paid tribute to James during the opening night of the tour.

Addressing the audience, Willis acknowledged the unusual circumstances of performing without one of the band's founding members, telling fans they loved and missed him before adding that "health is wealth."

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Busted and McFly's joint arena run continued throughout September, October and November without him, marking the first time Busted had embarked on a major tour without all three original members.

Now, as Murder At The Gates prepares for release, Bourne's latest comments suggest he is looking firmly towards the future.

While his recovery continues, the musician has made clear that creating new music remained a vital source of purpose during one of the most challenging periods of his life.

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