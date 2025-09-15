Real reason James Bourne quit Busted VS McFly tour revealed

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted VS McFly tour. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Why did James Bourne quit the Busted VS McFly tour? Here is the real reason revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Musician James Bourne has quit the Busted VS McFly tour just one day before the event begins.

The star took to social media to reveal health concerns were the reason he has pulled out of the shows, however he is keen to potentially join the tour later down the line.

Writing on Instagram, James posted: "The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as l've been all year for this tour to begin, I'm really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows :-("

He continued: "There's a lot of information I still don't have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now."

James Bourne has quit the Busted VS McFly tour. Picture: Getty

The 42-year-old added: "I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It's still going to. be an amazing show and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible."

His fellow Busted VS McFly bandmate Harry Judd was quick to send a message of support to James, penning: "Won’t be the same without you dude. Hope you’re back on Tour asap. 🤟🏻"

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling wrote: "Health before anything else! ❤️"

With X Factor favourites Jedward stating: "Sending you Love and Strength James you magical rockstar big hugs"

James Bourne released a statement. Picture: Instagram/James Bourne

Fans also sent messages of encouragement to James, with one user writing: "Take care of yourself James, your health is the most important thing ❤️ We love you and wish you a speedy recovery. Sending love and positive vibes 🫶🏻💖"

Another added: "Absolutely devastated for you James! 😭 will miss you so so much, won’t be the same without you but we will be even louder for team busted! 🥰"

While a third wrote: "h James :( this is so sad but we’re glad to see you focusing on your health. You take care of yourself. We love ya 💛"

The Busted VS McFly tour is set to kick off in Birmingham on Tuesday September 16, before heading to London, Cardiff, Sheffield, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast.

James Bourne is a member of Busted alongside Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson. Picture: Getty

This news comes after Matt Willis spoke to Heart about the upcoming Busted VS McFly tour, revealing how he and wife Emma Willis will cope with him being away for a long period of time.

Matt revealed to JK and Kelly Brook: "We’ve been talking about it for a long time so we have planned it so I can come home for as much as possible.

"There’s lots of weekends where we’re in one place for a whole weekend which is nice. Although saying this, the kids love the tour bus."

Watch Matt Willis speak about the Busted VS McFly tour here: