James Corden facts: TV star's age, wife, children, net worth and career revealed

James Corden is a famous actor, presenter and comedian. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

As the Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode airs, we want to know more about James Corden, the writer and star of the show.

James Corden has become a global superstar thanks to The Late Late Show, but us Brits know and love him for his incredible performance as Smithy in Gavin and Stacey.

As we prepare ourselves for the final ever episode of the show, many viewers are keen to learn more about the comedian.

Known for starring in hit shows such as Fat Friends and A League of Their Own, James has also ventured into films, appearing in Peter Rabbit, Trolls World Tour and the upcoming Smurfs Movie. While the TV star tends to keep his personal life private, he has opened up about his close bond with his family and friends.

Here is everything you need to know about James Corden including his age, wife, kids, net worth and Instagram.

James Corden has become a national treasure. Picture: Getty

How old is James Corden?

James was born on the 22nd of August, 1978, and celebrated his 46th birthday in 2024.

The TV favourite was born in in Hillingdon, Greater London and grew up Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire, before going on to attend Park Middle School and Holmer Green Upper School.

Who is James Corden's wife?

The comedian is married to Julia Carey, with the pair being introduced to each other by their mutual friend, actor Dominic Cooper in 2009.

James told PEOPLE of the romantic moment he first met his wife, stating: "I said, 'Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world.'

"She said, 'Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.' And I said, 'I've never said it before in my life.' That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she."

After dating for three years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 and have been going strong ever since.

James Corden has been married to Julia Carey since 2012. Picture: Getty

Does James Corden have children?

James and his wife Julia share three kids together. Their son, Max McCartney Kimberley Corden, was born in March 2011, with their daughter Carey, following in October 2014.

The pair's youngest child Charlotte was born in December 2017, with James having to take time off from The Late Late Show in order to attend her birth.

Both James and Julia tend to keep their personal lives private, with their children's faces being kept away from the spotlight.

James Corden tends to keep his children out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Where does James Cordon live now?

After quitting his late night TV show in the USA, James re-located from LA back to the UK, purchasing a home in London.

During an interview with Today, James revealed what it was like moving back home, stating: "It’s been brilliant, and hard, and overwhelming.

"I think moving house is hard enough, moving children, moving schools — picking it up and going so far, from everything they knew from life in Los Angeles — it’s been a real challenge. It’s been tough.

"But at the same time, immensely rewarding…You’re only as happy as your least happy child."

James Corden moved back to the UK. Picture: Getty

What is James Corden's net worth?

James is estimated to be worth a cool £50million, thanks to his prolific media career and business ventures, according to OK!.

The Metro report that James was rumoured to have been paid a whopping £5.6m for presenting The Late Late Show, which will have added a large amount of money to his bank account.

As well as starring in hit TV shows such as Gavin & Stacey, Teachers and Fat Friends, James has gone on to feature in some blockbuster movies such as Peter Rabbit, Into the Woods and Ocean's 8.

He is also part-owner of production company Fulwell 73, and has recently launched a podcast titled This Life of Mine.

What is James Corden's Instagram?

Fans can follow James on Instagram @j_corden, where he currently boats over six million followers.

The comedian often shares videos from his podcast This Life of Mine, as well as some pictures of his upcoming TV projects.