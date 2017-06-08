James Corden Trades In His Carpool For A BOAT Ride With Tom Cruise

Corden blindfolded the Hollywood superstar before revealing they were embarking on a cruise together and the results were hilarious.

James Corden took Tom Cruise for a boat ride on the River Thames, as his U.K edition of the Late Late Show gets underway.

The TV host has been pulling in the big names for a British special of the show, and the 'Mission Impossible' star was the latest to make an appearance for a brand new comedy skit.

'It's not just a cruise. It's Tom's Cruise on the River Thames Corden,' the comedian revealed to a very bemused Tom Cruise.

The river tour featured rooms themed after the actor's movies included an Eyes Wide Shut Room, a Mission Impossible Room and a Top Gun Room, while the A Few Good Men Room also included a You Can't Handle The Truth Booth.

Lucky passengers on the boat were even able to knock back the drinks in The Cocktail Room where Cruise was pouring drinks like his character from the 1988 movie Cocktail.



Comedy arose when the pair dressed up as sailors, with Tom Cruise looking particularly handsome in the nautical uniform.

The skit comes after Ed Sheeran joined James for his very own Carpool Karaoke.



