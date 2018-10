James Corden's Hollywood career

The British actor is in talks to co-star in a film with Meryl Streep

James Corden has allegedly auditioned for a part in Into The Woods, a screen adaptation of the Broadway musical about a family trying to break a curse.

Meryl Streep is said to be in talks to star in the movie, alongside Up in The Air actress Anna Kendrick and Christine Baranski.

Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods premiered on Broadway in 1988 and has gone on to enjoy huge success.