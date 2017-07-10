James Corden And Wife Julia Carey Have Some Exciting Baby News!

The Late Late Show will be making a much-welcomed addition to his family later this year.

James Corden is set to become a father again as his wife Julia is pregnant with their third child.

Julia, who already has six-year-old Max and two-year-old Carey with the 'Late Late Show' host, is reportedly five months pregnant and is set to welcome their new baby in December this year.

The news was confirmed by James' representatives to People magazine over the weekend.

James and Julia have been married for five years, after tying the knot in a lavish £250,000 ceremony attended by a string of stars.

Corden has previously spoken about the joys of being a father.

He said: "What I have enjoyed is when you’re having your first child you think you are having a baby. You’re not.

"You are having a fully-fledged person who is going to have opinions and thoughts and stories.

"Who’ll make you laugh and make you cross and become the absolute centre of your world and you become the centre of theirs.

"Second time around I feel that a lot more, like ‘Oh man, I really can’t wait to know who you are and what choices you are going to make’."

The big news will no doubt be the icing on the cake for what has truly been an incredible few years for the former Gavin and Stacey star.

Shortly after winning a Tony Award for his part in Broadway musical One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012, James then took the reigns as host for The Late Late Show in March 2015, replacing stalwart Craig Ferguson.



Since then his career has rocketed, with his famed Carpool Karaoke segment becoming so successful that it's now landed it's very own spin-off TV show.

What's more, his hilarious stint as host at last year' Grammy's will reportedly see him snapped up for another year at the annual ceremony in 2018.

Congrats James!