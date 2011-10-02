James Morrison is No 1

James Morrison is celebrating a No 1 album.

'The Awakening' went straight to the top of the charts knocking Kasabian off the top spot.

On James official website his team posted the following message.

We've *very* pleased to report that James' album, The Awakening, went straight into the UK album chart at Number One. Huge thanks to everyone who has bought a copy (whichever country you're in). Happy days indeed.

Ed Sheeran, Adele, Joe McElderry and Bruno Mars are also in the top 10.